  3. Turkey train accident: Death toll rises to 24, says Deputy PM Recep Akdag

Twenty-four people were killed when a train derailed in northwest Turkey this weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said today, a sharp jump from the previous toll of 10.

By: | Istanbul | Updated: July 9, 2018 10:27 AM
turkey train accident, turkey high speed train accident, train accident, Turkey, Recep Akdag The state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Akdag as saying search operations this morning had now been completed at the wreck of the train, which derailed early Sunday evening in the Tekirdag region while heading towards Istanbul. (Reuters)

The state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Akdag as saying search operations this morning had now been completed at the wreck of the train, which derailed early Sunday evening in the Tekirdag region while heading towards Istanbul.

