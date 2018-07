Turkey will resort to international arbitration if the United States blocks the sale of F-35 fighter jets

Turkey will resort to international arbitration if the United States blocks the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by broadcaster Haberturk on Sunday.

Erdogan also said Turkey had asked for U.S. help in securing the return to Turkey of Turkish citizen Ebru Ozkan, detained in Israel, broadcaster Haberturk reported.