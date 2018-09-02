​​​
  3. Turkey: Tahrir al-Sham added to the list of terrorist groups

By: | Ankara | Published: September 2, 2018 4:55 AM
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey has added ‘Tahrir al-Sham’ to the list of the terrorist groups.

This comes after the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree in compliance with United Nations Security Council resolution on counter-terrorism financing, reported Sputnik.

Tahrir al-Sham came into being after another terrorist organisation called the Nusra Front was joined by several smaller Islamist groups.
The Idlib province in Syria is controlled by Tahrir al-Islam and the Syrian forces are planning an offensive to eradicate the terrorist group from the region.

A potential military operation in the Idlib province, which is currently covered by the de-escalation zone agreement (between Russia, Turkey, and Iran) is in talks between Turkey and Russia.

