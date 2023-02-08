Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll surpasses 11,000; hope fades for survivors amid slow relief work

The number of casualties in Turkey and Syria breached the 11,000-mark on Wednesday as the rescuers searched for survivors amid bitter winter after two devastating earthquakes jolted two nations on Monday. Latest data from the disaster zone says that over 11,000 people have lost their lives and the tally bound to go up as the rescue team reach remote areas. After the desperation and sorrow of unimaginable loss, the residents of the two nations are getting angry with slow pace of the response.

Many say that hope is fading for the survivors still trapped under the debris. With several towns completely flattened by the two quakes followed by intense aftershocks, rescue teams are finding it hard to match the scale of help needed by the survivors. Roads are lined up with bodies in several cities of Turkey. In neighbouring Syria, situation remains even more troubled due to ongoing civil war.