Nearly 2,000 dead after powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Syria; several hundred trapped under rubble

Turkey Earthquake Latest News: Over 1,000 people have died so far in the powerful earthquake that struck the Turkey-Syria border earlier in the day. Quoting the head of disaster and emergencies management agency (AFAD) Yunus Sezer, news agency Reuters reported that the number of casualties has gone up to 1,014 and 2,824 concrete structures were completely destroyed.

Throughout the day, dozens of aftershocks were felt after the powerful and shallow 7.8 magnitude tremor. Later in the evening, a new 7.5 magnitude earthquake jolted southeast Turkey.

Earlier in the day, in a hurried televised national address, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that nearly 900 people have lost their lives in the horrific tremblor. Nearly 6,000 people have suffered injuries, he added. So far, Turkey has been offered help from all major global powers. Erdogan said that 45 nations have communicated to him that they are ready to send Turkey any kind of aid that the disaster-struck nation needs in the hour of need.

Several hundred people are still believed to be trapped under the debris of buildings that were toppled in the powerful, early morning earthquake. The biggest challenge for rescue workers is the series of aftershocks that have been rattling the swathes of Syria and Turkey since the pre-dawn tremblor.