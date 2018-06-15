TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah, man behind deadly Peshawar school attack, believed killed in US drone strike: Report

TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah, amn behind deadly Peshawar school attack, believed killed in US drone strike: Report

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Mullah Fazlullah is believed to have been killed in a drone attack by the US, various media reports claimed today. According to a report by Pakistani daily Dawn, the TTP leader was targeted near the Af-Pak border in the Kunar province of the land-locked nation.

The Voice of America radio reported that a US military official has confirmed to its correspondents about the drone attack. Quoting unconfirmed reports, it said that Fazlullah had been killed in the attack which was carried out late on Wednesday.

However, Pentagon officials said that they were not it a position to confirm if the strike was successful.

A US official on terms of anonymity said that the TTP leader “was its target” but he can’t confirm if he was killed, Dawn reported.

“US forces conducted a counterterrorism strike June 13 in Kunar province, close to the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which targeted a senior leader of a designated terrorist organisation,” a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, Army Lt Col Martin O’Donnell, told Voice of America.

The drone strike by the US comes amid a seven-day ceasefire between Afghan Tabilan militants and government security forces to allow civilians to observe Eid peacefully.

According to reports, Fazlullah was appointed as the leader of TTP in December 2013. He had directed many high-profile attacks against America and Pakistan including December 2014 massacre at Peshawar’s Army Public School that had left 151 dead. He was also said to be the mastermind of a failed assassination bid on Malala Yousafzai in 2012 for not bowing down to the TTP’s pressure of not attending schools.

The US State Department had in March announced a bounty of USD 5 million on his head. In the same month, his son was killed by the US in a drone strike.