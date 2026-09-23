US President Donald Trump delivered a wide-ranging speech at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), touching on the Russia-Ukraine war, Artificial Intelligence, Iran, Cuba and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Trump threatened to destroy Iran if its leaders refuse to reach a deal with the United States, while also presenting the US as the winner in Venezuela after Washington removed the country’s authoritarian leader earlier this year.

“To the victor go the spoils,” Trump told the crowd, while talking about an oil deal with Venezuela after the US launched a military operation that removed its leader in January.

Trump’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday came at a time of rising tensions with Iran and major changes in US foreign policy.

The speech was followed by a busy day for the Trump administration. US officials held a secret meeting with the Iranian delegation

‘Should I destroy Iran or negotiate?’

The US president said he was struggling to decide whether to completely destroy Iran or continue negotiations with the country. But he made one thing clear: “Iran will never get a nuclear weapon.”

Trump called on Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and return to negotiations to find a way to end the conflict.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said.

“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

Trump defended his decision to start the war and said Iran’s resistance did not show that the country was strong.

“The terrorist regime is behaving badly, not because they are strong and confident, but because they are weak and desperate,” Trump said.

Trump then said he believed a deal with Iran could be reached after the US midterm elections in November.

“I think we will make a deal right after the elections,” he said.

Trump added that he knew Iranian officials were watching the US elections to see how the Republican Party would perform. However, he said they were forgetting one thing: “I am not on the ballot.”

Most members of Iran’s delegation walked out of the UN chamber while Trump was attacking the Islamic Republic.

Trump also said he did not want to leave threats for future leaders to deal with. “I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day,” he said.

Trump wants AI to be called ‘Super Intelligence’

Trump also spoke at length about Artificial Intelligence.

He said the United States was the clear leader in the race to develop AI and argued that the first country to get the technology right would win.

Trump criticised recent calls for greater regulation of AI. He also said he did not like the term “artificial” because it made the technology sound fake.

“It is not fake, it actually is amazing. But we have to be careful,” Trump said. He then said US documents would use a different term for AI in the future.

According to Trump, the US would move away from the term “Artificial Intelligence” and instead use “Super Intelligence”. “Welcome to the new world of super intelligence – SI,” he said.

The term Super Intelligence already exists in discussions around AI, but experts use it differently from Trump’s description. It generally refers to a future form of AI that could become far more capable than humans across a wide range of tasks and may not need human intervention.

Cuban officials walk out after Trump calls country a ‘failed state’

Trump also spoke about Cuba, prompting Cuban officials to leave the UN hall in protest.

Trump described Cuba as a “failed state” and said his administration wanted major changes in the country.

“My administration is also seeking fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the communist regime is under great pressure – the biggest pressure they have ever been under. It’s an absolutely failed state,” Trump said.

“It is failing like never before and it will fall. Marco Rubio is handling the negotiation with Cuba, we will see what happens. We will not allow foreign adversaries to threaten America right at our doorsteps.”

Trump says US is working to end Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war was another major part of Trump’s speech. Trump said the US was working closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to find a way to end the war.

“We will get that one done, more quickly than people understand,” he said.

Trump said around 25,000 young people, mostly soldiers, were dying every month on both sides of the conflict.

“25,000 young people – mostly soldiers – are dying every month on both sides. And I look at those battlefield photos, and I don’t want to see them anymore. It is so horrible to see,” he said.

Trump also claimed that since returning to office, he had helped end eight wars and that he had become friends with the leaders involved.

He said he had used his “special relationships” with leaders to help negotiate the end of these conflicts, along with tools such as trade and the threat of tariffs.

Trump mentioned Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the war in Gaza.

However, some of the conflicts Trump listed have continued, meaning his claim that he had ended eight wars is disputed.

Trump attacks the International Criminal Court

Trump also called on countries that are members of the International Criminal Court to leave the organisation.

He described the ICC as an “evil group of people” and an “out-of-control institution”.

“We will never allow US military service members or anyone else to be investigated or given a show trial by one anti-American tribunal that has no jurisdiction over us,” Trump said.

“I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately.”

Trump also criticised the United Nations, saying it ignored atrocities taking place around the world while repeatedly criticising the US over issues such as transgender rights, the persecution of Christians and immigration policies.

The 81st United Nations General Assembly is being held in New York and runs from September 21 to 25, 2026.

This year’s theme is: “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations which delivers for all.”

Media ban follows Trump to UN

Trump’s decision to ban CNN, MS NOW and Politico also remained a major issue during the UN summit.

One major network did not travel with Trump after the White House TV pool decided to boycott the trip in support of CNN. Trump was questioned about the media dispute several times during the day.

Trump predicted that a federal judge “probably will” rule in favour of the three news organisations after they sued his administration on Monday.

“He’s not a particularly fair judge, so you never know,” Trump said, referring to US District Judge Timothy Kelly, whom Trump had nominated to the federal bench during his first term.

CNN had originally been scheduled to travel with Trump as part of the media pool. The ban, however, did not stop the network from covering Trump at the UN in New York.

US and Iran hold secret meeting

US officials met with the Iranian delegation for three hours on Tuesday, Trump told reporters. His top envoy for negotiations, Steve Witkoff, took part in the meeting. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended.

“I feel very good right now,” Witkoff told reporters, although he stopped short of giving details about the talks.

Iranian officials have not confirmed that the meeting took place. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were both in New York for the UN summit.

Earlier in the day, Trump had given Iran a stark choice during his UN speech. He said Tehran could agree to give up its nuclear programme and receive investment from the US, or face the possibility of being destroyed.

“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations?” Trump asked the world leaders gathered at the UN.

He also suggested that Iran was waiting to see whether he would be in a weaker position after the US midterm elections in November.

“I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran,” Trump said.

Trump says Iran war was necessary

Trump returned to the UN General Assembly almost seven months after the start of the latest war with Iran.

Last year, Trump told the UN that the US had “demolished” Iran’s nuclear capabilities after ordering the June 2025 bombing of three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

This year, he again defended the war and said it was necessary to deal with what he described as the nuclear threat from Iran.

The conflict has become more complicated. US and Israeli strikes have killed much of Iran’s top leadership and destroyed large parts of its air force and navy.

A US blockade of Iranian oil has also badly damaged Iran’s economy. The war has also affected global energy markets. Oil prices remain high as concerns continue over energy supplies.

Saudi Arabia shut down an important pipeline earlier this month. The pipeline had provided an alternative route for oil blocked in the Gulf.