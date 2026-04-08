US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday claimed that Iran was left weakened and compelled to accept a ceasefire following sustained military pressure, describing the outcome as a decisive strategic win for Washington. His remarks came amid a fragile pause in hostilities after weeks of escalating conflict across the region.

Addressing a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth credited President Donald Trump for forcing Tehran into a corner, arguing that the ceasefire was not a negotiated compromise but a result of overwhelming pressure on Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure.

Iran forced into ceasefire after sustained pressure

He said, “President Trump forged this moment. Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it…Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield…Operation Epic Fury decimated Iran’s military and rendered it combat-ineffective for years to come…”

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth added, “President Trump had the power to cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes, but he chose mercy. He spared those targets because Iran accepted the ceasefire under overwhelming pressure.”

He further said, “The new Iranian regime understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them. This new regime just happened to look at what happened to their predecessors…”

The United States agreed late Tuesday to a ceasefire reportedly brokered by Pakistan, following nearly six weeks of intense conflict that spilled across multiple countries and disrupted global energy markets. The truce aimed to halt further escalation, particularly in critical maritime zones.

Fragile truce amid continued regional tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, President Trump had reportedly held back from launching a broader military offensive just hours before a self-imposed deadline for Iran to agree to terms. The proposed deal included reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments, which had been impacted during the conflict.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, tensions remain high on the ground. An oil refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island was reportedly hit, while Iran launched drone and missile strikes targeting several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

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At the same time, Israel intensified its military operations in Lebanon, focusing on Hezbollah-linked positions. Israeli officials have indicated that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire arrangement, raising concerns about the durability and scope of the agreement as the region remains on edge.