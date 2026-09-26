The US and China have bought themselves more time to manage their trade dispute, but the September 24 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has not resolved the larger differences between the two countries.

The US and China have agreed to extend their trade truce until January 10, 2027. This gives the two countries more time to discuss their trade differences without an immediate escalation in tariffs.

Meanwhile, India is closely watching a separate US policy on Russian oil purchases. The US has discussed possible additional tariffs on countries that continue to buy Russian energy, but how and whether this could affect India remains subject to US policy decisions.

So, what does Trump-Xi meeting actually mean for India?

No immediate relief from tariffs

The biggest economic outcome from the Trump-Xi meeting was an extension of the existing US-China trade truce. The agreement, which was due to expire on November 10, has now been extended until January 10, 2027. The extension gives both sides additional time to work towards a broader economic agreement while keeping the current tariff arrangement in place.

For Indian businesses, this does not change India’s own tariff arrangements with the US or China. But it reduces the immediate possibility of another sharp escalation between the world’s two largest economies.

That matters because another round of US-China tariffs could affect global trade, shipping, commodity prices and supply chains — areas that also have an impact on Indian companies.

At the same time, the extension is temporary. The major disagreements between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology and critical minerals remain unresolved.

US pressure over Russian oil remains

This is one of the more important India-specific implications of the summit. The US has separately enacted legislation giving the president authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are major buyers of Russian energy. India is among the countries that could be affected by the provision.

This issue is separate from the US-China trade truce.

However, the extension of the US-China trade truce does not automatically give China an exemption from the Russia-related tariff law. There is still uncertainty over how Washington could apply the new powers to major Russian-energy buyers.

For India, the concern is particularly significant because Russian crude has become an important part of the country’s oil imports.

According to an Indian Express report, GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said the extension of the US-China trade truce could leave India more exposed to Washington’s new tariff powers over Russian energy purchases. In a September 25 assessment, Srivastava argued that the arrangement gives China some protection from fresh US tariff escalation, while India remains exposed to the possibility of additional tariffs linked to its Russian oil purchases.

Indian government is also engaging with Washington on the issue. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he raised India’s concerns about the US sanctions legislation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

No AI discussions between Trump and Xi?

Artificial intelligence was expected to be an important part of the US-China discussions, but the Trump-Xi summit did not produce a new AI agreement.

Before the meeting, there had been discussions about creating a hotline or another mechanism through which Washington and Beijing could communicate about serious AI-related risks. No such arrangement was announced at the summit.

Trump later said the two sides were willing to leave AI where it was, while Xi said the US and China should maintain human control over AI.

For India, the immediate takeaway is that the US-China competition over AI and advanced technology remains unresolved. Any future agreement between Washington and Beijing on AI, chips or technology controls could affect the wider global technology landscape. But the latest summit does not establish a direct gain or loss for India.

Rare earths remain important

Rare earths were another major issue in the US-China relationship around the summit.

China has a dominant position in the global rare-earth supply chain, while the US is trying to reduce its dependence on Chinese supplies. Rare earths are used in products ranging from electronics and semiconductors to electric vehicles and defence equipment.

Any disruption in Chinese rare-earth exports can therefore affect manufacturers across the world.

For India, this creates both a risk and a potential opportunity.

Indian companies that depend on imported critical minerals could face higher costs or supply uncertainty if global availability is disrupted. At the same time, efforts by the US and other countries to diversify away from China could create opportunities for India to develop alternative supply chains.

But the Trump-Xi meeting has not eliminated the underlying competition over critical minerals.

Implications for India

The Trump-Xi meeting has created temporary stability in US-China trade, rather than a permanent reset in relations.

For India, the implications are mixed. The extension of the US-China trade truce could reduce the risk of another immediate escalation in global trade tensions. Continued US-China competition could also keep supply-chain diversification on the agenda, potentially creating opportunities for Indian manufacturers.

But India faces a separate challenge over its purchases of Russian crude. The new US law gives Washington the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major Russian-energy buyers, and India is already raising concerns with the US over the issue.

Meanwhile, differences over AI, advanced technology and rare earths remain unresolved.

The key point for India is therefore not that the Trump-Xi summit has changed the global economic order overnight. It has given the US and China more time to manage their trade dispute, while India continues to navigate its own tariff, energy and supply-chain challenges.

The next major test will come when the extended trade truce approaches its January 10, 2027 deadline and Washington’s separate Russia-related tariff policy becomes clearer.