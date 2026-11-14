The White House confirmed Friday (US time) that a historic first trilateral summit between US President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on the sidelines of next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in tech hub Shenzhen, China. As leaders of the world’s biggest nuclear powers come together for an unprecedented three-way summit amid trying times for each side, the trio is expected to push their own areas of interest as the meeting’s agenda.

Trump has long declared that he hopes the meeting would focus on nuclear nonprofileration, among other things. Earlier this week, the POTUS teased the summit before the White House officially confirmed it, saying, “We’re talking a lot of things, including denuclearization,” he added, “but we’ll be talking a lot of things.”

Lead up to the historic Trump-Xi-Putin summit in China

The forthcoming trilateral summit will be held against the backdrop of several ongoing global conflicts, specifically the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran in late February and the 5-year-old Russian war with Ukraine. On top of that, this week alone has sent shock waves through the global artificial intelligence industry as a string of reported personal controversies triggered one of Trump’s top advisors on the booming tech, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s resignation and ouster as the company CEO.

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Huang, who previously flew to China in May aboard Air Force One with the MAGA leader, will not be travelling to the Chinese tech hub with the US president for the next upcoming trip. Meanwhile, his longtime friend Elon Musk, who is also still rallying behind the former Nvidia CEO, is expected to accompany Trump for the APEC summit on November 18 and 19.

The Nvidia CEO crisis has unraveled just as Trump continues to reiterate that the United States must stay ahead in the AI race against China, arguing that whoever wins this tech contest wins everything. Huang’s controversy has particularly emerged as a complicated affair owing to the Nvidia co-founder’s admission that he had extramarital ties with Alice Huang (unrelated), whom the US suspects to be a Chinese spy. Beijing has already dismissed these allegations as baseless.

On the geopolitical front, the summit in Shenzhen comes on the heels of a trade truce extension between the world’s foremost economies, the US and China, despite their differences on the Iran war and other issues. Similarly, Moscow and Washington’s previously strained ties have recently relaxed to some extent. Having repeatedly threatened to slap sanctions on Moscow and its trade partners over Russian oil purchases amid the Ukraine war, the MAGA leader has now not only eased on those threats but also leaned towards a major diesel deal with Putin.

Trump to skip mentions of Ukraine and Nvidia chaos at the trilateral summit?

The POTUS has long insisted that meeting with Xi and Putin provides them with the perfect opportunity to discuss the West Asia conflict, while he doubles down on assertions that Iran can never have nuclear arms. An Associated Press report, citing a senior US official, indicated that while the Iran war will be one of the talking points during the meeting, he will steer clear of bringing up Ukraine.

With the last nuclear arms pact between the US and Russia having expired in February, the trilateral meeting could serve as the “beginning of hopefully a conversation” on nuclear disarmament “that can be productive going forward,” said the unnamed US official, according to the new Associated Press report.

At the same time, senior US officials said Friday that Trump is not expected to bring up allegations of a Chinese intelligence operation, especially against he backdrop of the Jensen Huang controversy, according to a CNBC report.

“The situation with Nvidia should not really have any bearing on the trip,” an unnamed official said, as quoted by CNBC. “In all of our discussions and negotiations with the Chinese, we do not negotiate American export controls … and we don’t expect it to figure at all in any of our conversations with the Chinese while we’re there.”

When asked if suspicions about Alice Huang being a Chinese spy would be raised in front of Xi Jinping, the official added, “The focus of a meeting with President Xi, at least on the economic side, is going to be about implementation of the trade agreement.” A second official, as quoted by CNBC, echoed the sentiment, saying, “I don’t expect the president to raise it — the Alice Huang issue.”

While Putin is expected to discuss his ongoing war in Ukraine, Chinese officials told The Los Angeles Times that Xi’s priorities lie elsewhere. The Asian leader is only focused on “embracing the idea of the summit to show the world China can help broker peace on the international stage,” the LA Times report stated.