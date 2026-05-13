US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are set to cross paths in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13, local time. All roads have been leading up to the two-day summit, scheduled for May 14 and 15, since the two of the most powerful leaders in the world last met in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025.
Much like their past interaction, this week’s high-stakes meeting in China has also been set against an agenda that works on multiple complicated levels. While the countries have long been embroiled in a bitter trade war fuelled by Trump’s tariff regime, this year’s meeting will also be commanded by conversations centred around a new war the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28.
Trump-Xi summit latest news— Here are the developments on May 13
- Departing for Beijing from the US on Tuesday afternoon (US time), Trump is set to urge Xi to “open up” the Asian country to US business. He is the first US leader to visit China in nearly a decade.
- A high-profile business delegation is accompanying Trump on his visit to China. The list includes top US executives, such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Tim Cook, General Electric’s CEO H. Lawrence “Larry” Culp, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Indian-origin Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Boeing’s CEO Kelly Ortberg, former US government official and Meta’s President and Vice Chair Dina Powell McCormick, Qualcomm’s CEO and President Christiano Amon, Illumina CEO Jacob Thaysen, MasterCard President Michael Miebach, Visa Inc’s CEO Ryan McInerney, Cargill’s Chairperson Brian Sikes, Citigroup’s CEO Jane Fraser, and Coherent CEO Jim Anderson.
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng paved the way for the Trump-Xi summit by kicking off talks between the countries in South Korea.
- US arms sales to Taiwan will also be brought up during Trump’s interactions with China this week.
- With AI race reshaping relations between both countries, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s inclusion in the business delegation is expected to play a massive role in influencing the future of US AI chip sales to China.
China announced Trump visit for the 1st time merely days before the summit
Although Trump started envisioning that his trip to China would begin with a "big, fat hug" from President Xi Jinping, Beijing only recently formally confirmed his China visit on social media.
Trump-Xi summit: A 'chance to recalibrate goals and ways of interacting'
The Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece newspaper, The People's Day, released a commentary ahead of Trump's China visit, saying that bilateral relations between the two countries have become "more equal" despite years of tensions.
Describing the summit as a chance to "recalibrate goals and ways of interacting," the paper said that both countries can achieve gains mutually by expanding the "pie" of cooperation.
It also highlighted that Taiwan was the "most important and sensitive core issue" in ties with the US.
Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office's message ahead of Trump arrival
Trump and Xi are set to bring up Taiwan during their meeting this week. Ahead of the US president's arrival in Beijing, the capital city's Taiwan Affairs Office said, " Our resolve to oppose Taiwan independence is as firm as a rock, and our capability to crush Taiwan independence is unbreakable," as quoted by Reuters.
According to a photo of The China Daily (English language) shared by Bloomberg's Chief Political Correspondent, Annmarie Hordern, from Beijing, US-China's meeting was pushed to the sidebar on the front page.
A massive portion of the front page was occupied by the coverage of Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon's four-day visit to China, which began on Monday.
Trump's schedule in China revealed
US President Donald Trump will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday local time, according to the White House.
His high-stakes meetings with Xi Jinping will commence with a greeting between the two leaders at 10 am local time on Thursday, May 14.
Following a bilateral meeting with Xi, Trump is expected to attend the State Banquet at 6 pm.
The following day, i.e. Friday, Trump and Xi are scheduled to participate in a "Friendship Photo" event, which will be followed by a "Bilateral Tea" and lunch.
California mayor admits to spying for China ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
A day before US President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One to embark on his first China visit since 2017, Eileen Wang, the Mayor of Arcadia (a city in California) admitted to secretly serving as an illegal agent for China in the US.
Resigning from her post, she agreed to plead guilty to the felony count of acting in the US as an illegal agent of a foreign government.
US authorities revealed that she and a colleague promoted "pro-PRC propaganda" in the US using purported news websites before she was elected to the Arcadia City Council in 2022.
Trump last visited China in 2017
US President Donald Trump will become the first US leader to visit China in nearly a decade, upon his arrival in the Asian country on Wednesday. He was at the centre of last such visit as well, as the Republic politician previously came to Beijing in 2017 during his first term in office.
Bessent-He pave the way for Trump-Xi summit
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng kicked off talks between the US and China in South Korea on Wednesday, ahead of Trump's arrival in Beijing for his high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping.
Trump to ask Xi to 'open up' China
In a Truth Social post shared before arriving in China, US President Donald Trump said he" will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to “open up” China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level!"
The "brilliant people" mention here refers to the high-profile US business delegation accompanying Trump on this trip. The invitees include Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Tim Cook, General Electric’s CEO H. Lawrence “Larry” Culp, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Indian-origin Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Boeing’s CEO Kelly Ortberg, former US government official and Meta’s President and Vice Chair Dina Powell McCormick, Qualcomm’s CEO and President Christiano Amon, Illumina CEO Jacob Thaysen, MasterCard President Michael Miebach, Visa Inc’s CEO Ryan McInerney, Cargill’s Chairperson Brian Sikes, Citigroup’s CEO Jane Fraser, and Coherent CEO Jim Anderson.