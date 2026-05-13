13:43 (IST) 13 May 2026

The Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece newspaper, The People's Day, released a commentary ahead of Trump's China visit, saying that bilateral relations between the two countries have become "more equal" despite years of tensions.

Describing the summit as a chance to "recalibrate goals and ways of interacting," the paper said that both countries can achieve gains mutually by expanding the "pie" of cooperation.

It also highlighted that Taiwan was the "most important and sensitive core issue" in ties with the US.