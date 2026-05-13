Following the bilateral meeting in Beijing, the White House said the United States and China agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to ensure the free flow of global energy supplies. Chinese President Xi Jinping also voiced opposition to the militarisation of the key waterway and rejected any move to impose transit tolls.
According to the White House, Xi expressed interest in buying more American oil as part of efforts to reduce China’s dependence on the Strait in the future. Both sides also agreed that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
Trump-Xi summit latest news— Here are the developments on May 15
- Xi Jinping called US–China relations “the most consequential in the world” and urged Trump to “make it work and never mess it up.” He warned Taiwan remains the biggest flashpoint and mishandling it could trigger a “highly dangerous situation.”
- Trump said his military campaign against Iran is “to be continued!”. He also claimed Xi Jinping promised not to supply military equipment to Iran.
- Trump said China has agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft as part of broader US–China trade discussions. He added, Xi Jinping offered assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions over Middle East shipping routes.
- The IMF said the world economy is shifting from a stable outlook to a more “adverse scenario.” It warned trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts are increasing uncertainty.
- The US announced an additional $1.8 billion for UN aid, targeting disaster relief, famine response, and urgent global humanitarian needs.
- Trump said Xi Jinping was not referring to him when mentioning the US as a possibly “declining nation. He claimed the remark was aimed at former President Joe Biden instead.
- Xi said China–US ties should be based on cooperation with controlled competition to maintain long-term stability.
Trump says 'made no commitment' to Xi on Taiwan
US President Donald Trump said that he discussed the flashpoint issue of Taiwan with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but made no commitments. "President Xi and I talked a lot about Taiwan," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One.
US President Donald Trump says China to buy 200 Boeing jets; May raise order to 750
China has agreed to buy as many as 200 Boeing jets, with a potential for the order to rise to as much as 750 planes. Addressing the media, Trump said the deal "includes approximately 200 planes and a promise of up to 750 if they do a good job."
US President Donald Trump says that he and Xi spoke 'a lot' about Taiwan
US President Donald Trump has said that he and Chinese president Xi Jinping spoke about Taiwan, but that he did make not a commitment to his policy on the country.
Two-day summit concludes with limited detail revealed
US President Donald Trump is heading back to Washington after two days of what he called "very successful" and "unforgettable" talks with Xi Jinping.
China markets fall as US President Donald Trump leaves Beijing
The Chinese markets have fallen after the US-China summit that took place in Beijing, despite Donald Trump touting new business deals between the two countries.
China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index each fell more than 1%, while The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.6%.
All you need to know about US President Donald Trump's visit to China
On Day 1, Chinese Presdent Xi Jinping warned Trump that mishandling China's claims on Taiwan could cause "clashes and even conflicts," with the disputed island central to Beijing's view of the talks.
Did US President Donald Trump strike breakthrough deals with China on trade?
US President Donald Trump on Friday left Beijing with no major breakthroughs on trade or tangible help from China to end West Asia conflict, Reuters reported.
More details yet to come from Trump-Xi summit but can they last?
Two days of talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have so far produced limited tangible agreements, though officials have hinted that more deals may follow.
Trump, Xi agree on reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Both leaders agreed that the Strait of Hormuz — effectively closed since the start of the Iran conflict — needs to be reopened to support global energy demands.
“We feel very similar about (how) we want it to end,” the president said with Xi at his side. “We don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon.”
White House officials say Xi was also opposed to any implementation of tolls on vessels crossing the strait and expressed interest in China potentially purchasing U.S. oil to reduce Chinese dependence on Gulf oil in the future.
Schoolchildren dressed in some of Air Force One’s light blue and white colors waved American and Chinese flags in a coordinated movement as the U.S. president arrived to board the plane.
“Farewell, farewell,” they chanted. “Warm farewell!”
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi saw a smiling Trump off at the airport.
Trump turned at the top of the stairs and pumped his fist and waved before entering the aircraft.
He didn’t speak again before departing for home.
https://twitter.com/RapidResponse47/status/2055173434536059051
Trump and Xi wrap up summit - What are the key takeaways?
Trump and Xi both said they made progress in stabilising U.S.-China relations. But deep differences persist.
The leaders spent a lot of time together over the past two days. They met for about two hours at the Great Hall of the People, toured the Temple of Heaven and attended a banquet on Thursday. On Friday, they walked the grounds of Zhongnanhai and had a working tea and lunch.
China has nonetheless shown little public interest in getting more involved in solving the war in Iran.
Xi also suggested differences over Taiwan could put his country and the U.S. on the path toward conflict.
Threats of each side imposing steep tariffs also still loom.
Locals throng airport as Trump boards Air Force One to depart Beijing
US President Donald Trump has just boarded Air Force One for the return journey to Washington. According to an NBC News report, hundreds of amateur photographers, live streamers, and enthusiasts flocked to the airport to watch the famous presidential plane take off on Friday.
Trump seen talking to the Chinese foreign minister before boarding the aircraft. The BBC reported that the POTUS had grabbed Wang Yi by the shoulders and given him a friendly pat.
Trump heads to the airport after lunch with Xi
The visit is drawing to a close --- with Trump reportedly heading to the airport following a working lunch with Xi Jinping.
Trump and Xi feasted on Chinese delicacies in the Chun’ou Zhai building in Xi’s presidential Zhongnanhai compound Friday.
The name of the historic building translates to “Spring Lotus Roots” and the structure carries farm-related significance: Emperor Qianlong in the 18th century would go there to admire the ancient Chinese “Five Cattle” painting every year after the imperial sacrifice to the god of agriculture.
Trump takes a walk through Zhongnanhai garden with Xi Jinping
'Settled lot of different problems': Trump during talks with Xi at Zhongnanhai
US President Donald Trump on Friday said that "a lot of different problems" had been resolved during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound as part of his two-day visit to the country.
"This has been an incredible visit, and I think that a lot of, a lot of good has come of it. We've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries. He's a man I respect greatly. We've become early friends. And we've settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn't have been able to settle, and the relationship is a very strong one. We've really done some wonderful things, I believe," he told reporters.
Trump 'very impressed with China', plans potential US visit for Xi
Trump also spoke to Xi Jinping about a potential visit to the US on September 24.
"Like reciprocal trade the visit will be reciprocal. So we’re gonna lay it on the line and we’re gonna have and you’re gonna walk away hopefully very impressed, like I’m very impressed with China," the BBC quoted him as saying.
Trump and Xi begin working lunch, staffers get his favorite fast food
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping began a working lunch at Zhongnanhai a little while ago --- the last event on schedule before the POTUS returns to Washington. And outside Xi’s residence, US Embassy and White House staff ate McDonald’s lunches in the parking lot. Bags of McDonald’s food were also delivered to members of the White House press pool as they waited in vans for Trump to depart for the airport and the long trip back to Washington.
The fast-food restaurant with the golden arches is one of Trump’s favorites. His White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, recently said he eats McDonald’s every day. Trump did a stint working out of a McDonald’s drive-thru window during his 2024 reelection campaign and more recently had a McDonald’s order delivered to the door of the Oval Office during an event contrived to highlight the elimination of taxes on tips to service industry workers.
'Donald Trump did something highly unusual for Xi Jinping', says AP Report
According to AP report, Donald Trump did something highly unusual for him over the two days of meetings with Xi Jinping and he held his tongue in front of the media. Trump relishes taking reporters’ questions, often doing so nearly every day in the US. But Xi, like most China’s senior leadership, refrains from press conferences.
The White House so far hasn’t released details of any deals struck during Trump’s summit with Xi in Beijing.
Trump told Fox News about soybeans, airplanes and oil in an interview that followed his two-hour sit-down with Xi on Thursday.
Meeting with Xi again on Friday, Trump praised the visit as “incredible.”
He said “a lot of good has come of it,” including “some fantastic trade deals” that are “great for both countries.”
Trump says he and Xi agree to keep Iran from having nuclear arms
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he discussed Iran with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that they do not want Iran to have nuclear weapons and "want the straits open".
The two leaders met at the walled-off Zhongnanhai complex in Beijing as Trump wraps up his state visit to China.
"We've settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn't have been able to solve," Trump said.
Trump, Xi deliver closing remarks - 'Made fantastic trade deals'
According to an NBC News update, Trump and Xi are now delivering their final remarks before the visit concludes. The two leaders were joined by Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, and Scott Bessent, as well as the U.S. Ambassador to China, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
They had made “fantastic trade deals,” Trump said.
Xi was joined by a cadre of top officials, including Chi Qi, Xi’s chief of staff, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Xi, Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Ma Zhaoxu.
Brief chat, promise to send rose seeds to the US
According to reports, Trump and Xi spoke for about 10 minutes out of sight of reporters while walking through Zhongnanhai’s gardens.
“These are the most beautiful roses anyone has ever seen,” Trump remarked while walking past green columns and archways.
Trump said the pair had struck “fantastic trade deals” without providing details. He offered a thumbs up when asked if he was enjoying the visit.
Xi said he would send rose seeds to Trump and spoke about the history of the compound through a translator.
Trump and top aides have tea and lunch with Xi and his team
The White House shared the list of participants for the meetings.
Trump is joined by David Purdue, the U.S. ambassador to China; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Xi is joined by Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the United States; Cai Qi, a director of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China; Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi; Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Ma Zhaoxu and He Lifeng, vice premier of the State Council.
Trump and Xi reached new consensus in Beijing summit: Chinese foreign ministry
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had reached "a series of new consensuses" during their talks in Beijing. The two leaders also agreed to properly handle each other's concerns and strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues, the ministry said, adding that the talks "fostered mutual understanding and deepened mutual trust."
China says Trump visit has deepened trust
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Trump’s meetings with Xi during his visit have promoted mutual understanding, deepened trust, advanced cooperation and injected “stability” into the world, according to Chinese state media.
“The two heads of state also reached important consensus on properly handling each other’s concerns and agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues,” the spokesperson said.
Trump meets X in Zhongnanhai garden, poses for photos
According to an AP update, the two leaders have now met for a second day of talks. Photos showed the leaders shaking hands on a road alongside a waterway.
Xi also was seen talking to Trump, who admired the garden. The walled gardens feature winding paths, roses in pink, yellow and red, manicured lawns and carefully tended trees.
A clock chimed 11 (local time) as Trump arrived.
Additional meetings and working lunch at Zhongnanhai before departure
According to a CNN update, more than a dozen vehicles with red and blue flashing lights have just conveyed President Donald Trump to Zhongnanhai. The motorcade was spotted heading to the compound in the heart of the Chinese capital a little while ago.
The two leaders will shake hands and pose for a photo before participating in a bilateral tea and a working lunch.
Trump is set to remain at Zhongnanhai for the next three hours or so.
Trump heads to more meetings with Xi
The president’s motorcade is on the way to Zhongnanhai, the Chinese central leadership compound next to the Forbidden City in Beijing.
Its gardens will host Trump and Xi when they pose for an official photo marking Trump’s trip, then head into a working tea.
The pair also are expected to have a closed-door lunch before Trump leaves to return to Washington on Friday afternoon.
Trump and Xi will talk at Zhongnanhai
Next to Beijing’s Forbidden City lies a secretive compound wrapped around two man-made lakes built for the pleasure of emperors.
Today, Zhongnanhai, or “middle and southern seas,” is synonymous with China’s seat of power as the primary residence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the headquarters of the central government.
Zhongnanhai is often compared to the White House, the Kremlin or South Korea’s Blue House. But unlike the other presidential residences, Zhongnanhai does not serve as the main venue for diplomatic visits.
China’s top leaders reserve the highly secure grounds for only their closest allies and carefully selected dignitaries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Xi has called his closest friend, was received at Zhongnanhai at least twice, in 2024 and 2025.
Xi also welcomed former U.S. President Barack Obama to Zhongnanhai in 2014. The two leaders took an evening stroll and had dinner.
Talks, tea and more - What's on the agenda for Day 2?
Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold more talks on Friday. They are set to spend time together at Xi’s official residence in Beijing before Trump flies back to Washington.
The two leaders are scheduled to have tea and lunch and hold additional discussions in his secretive Zhongnanhai compound.