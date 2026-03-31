Donald Trump is now ready to wrap up the US military campaign against Iran — even if one of the world’s most important oil routes, the Strait of Hormuz, remains largely closed, WSJ reports. According to the officials speaking to WSJ, this could leave Iran in control of the narrow passage for now, while a bigger effort to reopen it may be pushed to a later stage.

Immediately after the Wall Street Journal report, oil slipped. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell below $102 a barrel, after earlier surging nearly 4% following the Iranian attack on a tanker near Dubai. WTI had closed above $100 a barrel yesterday for the first time since the war began, and the US benchmark has soared more than 50% in March alone.

Asian markets show mixed gains

Asian stock markets opened mostly higher on March 31, 2026. The selective rebound helped ease some selling pressure caused by high oil prices and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. New Zealand’s NZX 50 led the way with a 0.75% gain to 12,844.51, while Australia’s ASX 200 posted the strongest percentage jump, climbing 0.91% to 8,538.2. Singapore’s STI added 0.46% to 4,919.75, Malaysia’s KLCI rose 0.45% to 1,695.47, and Thailand’s SET Index inched up 0.06% to 1,450.52.

Key Market Moves

Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 10.3%.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1%.

China’s CSI 300 added 0.3%

Why Trump is stepping back

According to the WSJ report, Trump and his team have been reviewing what it would take to reopen the strait. They felt it would stretch the war beyond the timeline he had in mind — around four to six weeks. The plan now is to weaken Iran’s navy, reduce its missile strength, and then slowly wind down the fighting. After that, the US wants to push Iran through diplomacy to allow trade to move freely again.

If talks don’t work, officials say Washington may ask its allies in Europe and the Gulf to step in and take the lead in reopening the route. Military action is still an option, but not the immediate priority.

Trump’s stance on the strait has changed often. At times, he has threatened to bomb Iran’s energy infrastructure if the route is not reopened. At other moments, he has downplayed its importance for the US, saying the issue matters more to other countries.

Why the strait matters so much

The longer the Strait of Hormuz stays shut, the bigger the impact on the world. Countries are already feeling the pressure as energy supplies drop. Industries that depend on materials like fertilisers and helium are also facing shortages. Experts say if ships cannot move freely soon, Iran will keep holding global trade hostage unless a deal is reached, or force is used.

However, despite Trump talking about ending the war, the US is quietly building up its presence in the region. The USS Tripoli and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit have entered the area. Trump has also ordered parts of the 82nd Airborne to move in and is considering sending another 10,000 troops. At the same time, he has described the war “an excursion” and “a lovely stay.” But behind the scenes, he is also weighing a risky plan to seize Iran’s uranium, a move that could esclate the conflict.





