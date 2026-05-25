US President Donald Trump has called on countries including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey to join the Abraham Accords, the US-backed diplomatic push that encouraged Arab nations to normalise ties with Israel. Though several Middle Eastern countries have already established relations with Israel in recent years, Pakistan remains one of the most firmly opposed Muslim-majority nations when it comes to recognition.

For Islamabad, the issue is not just about foreign policy. It is tied to religion, national identity, domestic politics and decades of public messaging. That is why any move toward recognising Israel would be politically explosive inside Pakistan, even if global pressure increases.

What are the Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords were signed in 2020 during Trump’s presidency. Under the agreements, countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan agreed to normalise diplomatic relations with Israel. The deals were presented by Washington as a historic step toward stability in the Middle East.

Engagement with Israel could bring economic benefits, technology partnerships, tourism and security cooperation. Critics, however, said the accords weakened the collective Muslim position on Palestine because they came without a final settlement for Palestinians.

Trump has continued to push for participation in the accords, especially from influential Muslim countries. But Pakistan’s case is far more complicated than that of Gulf monarchies that already had quiet ties with Israel for years.

The passport issue indicates the deeper problem

For many years, Pakistani passports carried the line, “This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel.” Even though newer versions may not prominently display the wording, the phrase became symbolic of Pakistan’s official stance.

That is why recognition would feel to many Pakistanis like more than a diplomatic adjustment. It would represent a dramatic change in national identity and ideology that has existed since the country’s creation.

Pakistan’s Islamic identity makes the issue sensitive

Pakistan has long positioned itself as a country that supports Muslim causes around the world, especially Palestine. Successive governments, military rulers and religious groups have portrayed the Palestinian issue as a moral and religious responsibility.

For decades, school textbooks, speeches and sermons have described Israel as an occupying power and Palestinians as victims of injustice. Because of this, recognising Israel would not be seen by many Pakistanis as a normal diplomatic decision. Instead, it could be viewed as abandoning a core Islamic cause.

Analysts at the Middle East Institute in a 2020 study have noted that any Pakistani government attempting recognition without a Palestinian peace deal would likely face accusations of surrendering to Western pressure.

Religious parties and public anger remain major obstacles

Domestic politics may be the biggest barrier of all. Religious parties and conservative clerics in Pakistan have spent decades strongly opposing Israel. Anti-Israel rhetoric is rooted in parts of the media and political culture.

Any government that moves toward recognition could face street protests, political backlash and intense criticism on social media. Mosques and religious groups could mobilise public anger very quickly.

The ongoing war in Gaza has made the atmosphere even more difficult. Images of destruction and civilian deaths have increased sympathy for Palestinians across Pakistan, making recognition politically toxic for most leaders.

Pakistan may not see enough strategic benefit

Unlike Gulf countries that expected large economic and technological gains from normalising ties with Israel, Pakistan may not see immediate advantages. Pakistan’s economy depends heavily on Gulf remittances, aid and international lenders rather than trade with Israel. Israel also has close defence and intelligence ties with India, including arms sales and security cooperation. Many Pakistani analysts believe recognition would not significantly change that relationship.