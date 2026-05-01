US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will remove tariffs and trade restrictions on whiskey from the United Kingdom. The assertion came via social media soon after King Charles III and Queen Camilla concluded a state visit to America — officially to celebrate a former colony’s impending 250th anniversary ⁠of ​independence. The POTUS had lavished praise on the royals during the four-day trip and insisted that Charles was the “greatest king”. The developments come amid severe strain to US ties with UK and other traditional European allies over the Iran war.

“I just took all the restrictions off so Scotland and Kentucky can start dealing again. And I did it in honour of the King and Queen who have just left. They’re heading back. And it was a big deal. They’ve been trying to get this for a long time,” Trump said at Executive Order Signing in his office.

Trump lifts UK whiskey tariffs to toast departing King Charles

“In Honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, who have just left the White House, soon headed back to their wonderful Country, I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added that the decision was driven by longstanding trade ties between the two regions, particularly in barrel production and the whiskey supply chain. Trump also hailed the “great inter-country trade” and credited the royal visit for influencing the policy change.

“The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking! A wonderful Honor to have them both in the USA,” he added.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said Charles “sends his sincere gratitude” ​for the decision, adding that it will make ⁠an important difference to the British whiskey industry.

“His Majesty will be raising a dram to the President’s thoughtfulness and generous hospitality as he departs the ‌US after a ⁠most enjoyable State Visit for both Their Majesties in this special anniversary year,” Reuters quoted the spokesperson as saying.

King Charles III addresses US Congress, pays tribute to 9/11 victims

The four-day royal visit was marked by several politically significant moments (as well as controversy). King Charles addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress earlier this week —invoking the legacy of 9/11 to emphasise the importance of global unity. He described the attacks as a defining moment for the United States and the international community as he recalled how nations stood together in the fight against terrorism. He also addressed a White House state dinner and engaged with US lawmakers.

The British Royals paid tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks on Wednesday during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York. King Charles and Queen Camilla met families of victims and spoke with first responders who were involved in rescue and recovery operations following the attacks. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg were also present at the ceremony.

“The King is fantastic. We spent a lot of time together. We had a lot of talk. We talked about this also. And, uh, he loves his country and he’s a great King and he’s a great friend of mine. And I think if he were doing that, if that were up to him, he would have probably helped us with Iran. He would have done, he would have followed the suggestions we made with respect to Ukraine because… we have some disagreements on Ukraine. And, uh, not having to do with NATO so much as European countries,” Trump told the media.