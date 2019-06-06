Trump threatens China with further $300 billion of tariffs

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 1:26:56 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with "at least" another $300 billion of tariffs but said he thought both China and Mexico wanted to make deals in their trade disputes with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with “at least” another $300 billion of tariffs but said he thought both China and Mexico wanted to make deals in their trade disputes with the United States.
“Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We’ll see what happens… I could go up another at least $300 billion and I’ll do that at the right time,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, without specifying which goods could be impacted.
“But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly,” said Trump before boarding Air Force One at the Irish airport of Shannon on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

