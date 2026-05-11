US President Donald Trump will travel to China this week accompanied by some of the biggest names in global business, including more than a dozen top executives from Apple, Boeing, BlackRock, Meta and GE Aerospace. The high-profile business delegation is being seen as a major push to deepen commercial ties between Washington and Beijing amid ongoing trade and technology negotiations.

According to a White House official cited by Reuters, the delegation includes Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg. Executives from companies such as Meta, Cisco, Qualcomm, Visa, Mastercard, Blackstone and Micron are also expected to join the visit.

Boeing deal expected to dominate discussions

One of the key business issues likely to be discussed during the summit is a potential aircraft deal between China and Boeing. Industry sources say the negotiations could involve around 500 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft along with several widebody planes powered by GE engines.

If finalised, it would mark China’s first major Boeing order since 2017 and could become one of the biggest aircraft deals ever announced.

Earlier this year, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg had said the company was hopeful that the Trump administration could help revive stalled negotiations with China. The deal is being viewed as strategically important for both countries at a time when economic relations remain sensitive.

The visit also reflects the growing importance of corporate diplomacy, with business leaders increasingly playing a visible role during major international engagements.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang not part of China visit

Notably, absent from the delegation is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, despite his recent interactions with the Trump administration over AI chip exports.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Huang was not invited for the Beijing trip as the White House is currently prioritising sectors such as agriculture and commercial aviation over semiconductor discussions.

The development comes even after the Trump administration allowed exports of Nvidia’s H200 AI chips to China. However, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had earlier indicated that Chinese companies were still facing approval-related hurdles from their own government before purchasing the chips.

Trump has reportedly built a strong working relationship with Huang in recent months, especially around artificial intelligence and advanced technology policy.

ALSO READ Commerce Secretary pitches greater FTA use to deepen global value chain integration

The China visit is expected to focus heavily on trade expansion, investment opportunities and restoring momentum in key business sectors that have faced uncertainty over the past few years.