Trump on Monday said he is unlikely to extend the current two-week ceasefire with Iran, increasing pressure on negotiators to reach a deal before the deadline expires this week.

According to Bloomberg, speaking in a phone interview on Monday, Trump said the truce, which he announced on April 7, will end on “Wednesday evening Washington time.”

He added that it is “highly unlikely that I’d extend it” if no agreement is reached before then. At the same time, Trump said he would not accept a weak agreement just to meet the deadline. “I’m not going to be rushed into making a bad deal. We’ve got all the time in the world,” he said.

Strait of Hormuz to remain closed for now

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz will remain blockaded for the moment, Bloomberg reported. He claimed Iran wants the route reopened urgently. “The Iranians desperately want it opened. I’m not opening it until a deal is signed,” Trump said. Iran had earlier said it would reopen the waterway for international shipping, but later reversed that position after Trump refused to lift the US blockade.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, and any disruption there has a direct effect on global oil supplies and prices.

Market reacts to Trump’s comment

Financial markets moved after Trump suggested the ceasefire may not be extended. Stock markets pulled back from record highs, ending a five-day winning streak. Oil prices jumped more than 5 percent on Monday, with Brent crude trading near $95 a barrel in New York trading.

Investors are closely watching when oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz might fully resume

Fresh talks expected in Pakistan

Fresh negotiations between the US and Iran are expected to take place in Pakistan. Trump said Vice President JD Vance will leave later on Monday to restart talks, likely “either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.”

He said Vance is expected to be joined by Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Iran is also sending a team, according to people familiar with the plans, though it is still unclear who will lead the delegation. Earlier, Tehran had shown hesitation about joining another round of peace talks with Washington.

Despite the tension, Trump sounded hopeful. “There’s going to be a meeting. They want a meeting, and they should want a meeting. And it can work out well,” he said, according to Bloomberg. Trump also said he would be happy to attend in person, though he does not think that will be necessary.

Iran responds with warning

Ahead of the talks, both sides appeared to be trying to gain leverage. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X that “deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US gov conduct remains.”

He also said, “Iranians do not submit to force.” His remarks came after Trump warned that Iran would “be hit very hard” if no deal is reached.

Tensions also rose over the weekend when the US Navy seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. Trump referred to the action during the interview. “I have it closed. I took their ship. I got five other ships I’ll take today if I have to,” he said

Beyond shipping routes and military issues, Iran’s nuclear program remains one of the biggest sticking points. Trump has demanded that Iran abandon any effort to build a nuclear weapon and hand over its enriched uranium stockpiles. Iran has rejected those demands and insists its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes.

Divisions inside Iran, pressure building on Trump

Reports suggest Iran’s leadership is divided on how to deal with the US. Hardline figures, including some within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, see the continuing blockade as proof that Trump cannot be trusted. IRGC leader Ahmad Vahidi is said to be pushing for a tougher negotiating line.

On the other side are figures such as President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who are seen as more open to reaching an agreement with Washington.

Meanwhile, Trump is also facing growing pressure inside the United States to end the war. Polls show many Americans disapprove of the conflict. During his campaign, Trump promised to keep the US out of foreign wars and lower consumer prices, both promises now under strain because of the conflict and rising energy costs.

Even with tensions running high, officials believe there is still a real chance that the US and Iran could reach an agreement in the coming days that would effectively end the war.