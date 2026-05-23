US President Donald Trump on Saturday said American and Iranian negotiators were “getting a lot closer” to finalising an agreement to end the nearly three-month-long war, but warned that Washington could return to military action if Tehran did not accept a “good deal”.

In an interview with CBS News, Trump said any final agreement would have to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensure that its enriched uranium stockpile was “satisfactorily handled”.

“I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump sharpened the warning in a separate interview with Axios, saying he would discuss the latest Iran draft agreement with advisers on Saturday and could decide by Sunday whether to resume military action.

“Either we reach a good deal or I’ll blow them to a thousand hells,” Trump was quoted as saying by Axios.

The remarks came as the United States, Iran and mediator Pakistan all reported progress in talks aimed at ending the conflict.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir also engaged in diplomatic discussions with Iranian leadership for a potential resolution of the ongoing dispute. The discussions reportedly focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and gas supply route that has remained at the centre of the crisis.

Significance of Trump’s latest announcement

The latest diplomatic push comes six weeks after a ceasefire was declared to allow both sides to negotiate on Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the key shipping passage. As per a report published by Moody’s earlier this year, any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz can affect global crude oil supplies, shipping costs and inflation risks for major energy importers, including India.

While Trump’s comments signalled that a diplomatic settlement may be within reach, they also underlined the fragility of the talks. His warning suggested that the White House is keen on keeping military pressure on Tehran even as negotiations continue.

Iran has publicly maintained that it will not compromise on what it sees as its national rights. Tehran’s position on its nuclear programme, enriched uranium stockpile and control over the Strait of Hormuz remains central to whether the talks can move towards a final agreement.

For India and all countries affected by the conflict, the outcome of the talks will be closely watched as a breakthrough could potentially ease pressure on energy markets and reduce the risk of wider regional instability.