US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an “energy ceasefire” that would take effect immediately.

Trump announced the agreement in a post on Truth Social. He called on both sides to respect the arrangement but did not specify which energy facilities or infrastructure it would cover.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.

The announcement came as Russia and Ukraine continued to trade attacks on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities have remained points of tension during the war.

What did Ukraine and Russia say about energy ceasefire?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would agree to an energy ceasefire if Russia stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to US-based media outlet Axios report.

“The ceasefire announcement was news ⁠for ⁠me. But if Russians agree to ⁠an ‌energy ​ceasefire Ukraine will ‌agree. If president Trump negotiated it ‌with Putin, please ​tell ​us when the ceasefire begins. We are ready ⁠and we will accept it,” Zelenskiy said, as reported by Axios.

Russia’s state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, expected to reach an agreement soon to repair certain components of the Dniprovska power line. Rosatom also said it expected a ceasefire agreement soon to repair equipment at the Zaporizhzhia thermal power station, reported Reuters.

The announcement followed days of disagreement between Trump and Zelenskyy over Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries. Trump had urged Kyiv to stop those strikes unilaterally, citing their effect on diesel prices in the United States.

Zelenskyy had said that Ukraine would halt refinery attacks only if Russia stopped its strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Trump had also announced an energy ceasefire in mid-September, reported Reuters.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details soon.