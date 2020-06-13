Trump says he will leave office peacefully if he loses election in November

Though the president has never given any serious indication that he might not leave office if he were to lose reelection, his comments aired on Friday appear to be the first time he has publicly committed to doing so, the Politico noted.
US President Donald Trump has sought to dismiss fears that he might not leave office willingly if he lost the election in November, but said if he failed to get reelected, it would be a “bad thing” for the country. Though the president has never given any serious indication that he might not leave office if he were to lose reelection, his comments aired on Friday appear to be the first time he has publicly committed to doing so, the Politico noted.
“Certainly, if I don’t win, I don’t win,” Trump told Fox News in an interview that was aired on Friday. If he does not win the election scheduled for November 3, Trump continued, “you go on, do other things.” Trump went on to say that if he loses the election: “I think it would be a very bad thing for our country.”
In the presidential election, Trump, a Republican, is expected to face the Democratic Party’s presumptive candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.
After three years of relative peace and prosperity, Trump is in danger of being overwhelmed by cascading disasters: the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken more than 100,000 lives, an economic slump that has cost 40 million jobs, and rising social unrest after the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old man died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking widespread protests across the US and several other countries.
The protests against racial injustice have quickly spread deep into white, small-town America, notably throughout parts of the US that delivered the presidency for Trump.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.