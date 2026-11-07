The US State Department is offering a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear programme, including its facilities, equipment, scientists and their movements. The offer, announced late Friday under the Rewards for Justice programme, also includes possible relocation for those who provide useful information.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that US strikes destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Critics online were quick to point out the apparent contradiction, asking why Washington was seeking information about a nuclear programme that Trump had described as “obliterated”.

Why is the US offering a $20 million reward?

The reward is being offered under the State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme. The programme was set up in 1984 as part of the US government’s national security efforts. It offers money to people who provide information that can protect American lives and interests.

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In its announcement, the US Central Command said, “A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community.”

The State Department also pointed to Iran’s failure to meet its obligations under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards agreement.

It said Iran’s “lack of compliance with the IAEA on safeguards obligations has led to the agency’s loss of ‘continuity of knowledge’ regarding Iran’s production and inventory of key components like centrifuges.”

The IAEA’s loss of continuity of knowledge means the agency no longer has a complete record of Iran’s production and stock of important nuclear equipment, including centrifuges.

However, the US has not provided details about the exact type of information it is looking for in return for the reward.

US-Iran conflict continues despite peace efforts

The conflict began in February when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. A 14-point interim agreement signed in June was meant to stop the fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. It also gave both sides 60 days to negotiate a permanent peace deal.

However, the agreement failed to bring lasting calm. In July, the US and Iran exchanged fresh attacks, starting a major escalation after the memorandum had been signed.

The two countries have also struggled to agree on the conditions for a permanent settlement.

In September, Trump rejected Iran’s original seven-step proposal. One of the biggest disagreements between the two sides is the order in which different issues should be addressed.

Iran wants the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened and a wider ceasefire across the region to be put in place before discussions on its nuclear programme begin.

Washington, however, wants the nuclear issue to be addressed as part of any final peace agreement. A US official said Trump would not sign a peace deal until the matter was resolved.

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Doha talks end without a breakthrough

The latest round of negotiations took place indirectly in Doha, with Qatar acting as the mediator. A draft agreement between Washington and Tehran had been under discussion for eight days.

Iran later presented a two-day timeline for reaching a possible agreement. However, the talks ended without a breakthrough, although both sides put forward revised proposals.

Tehran has said that communication with mediators to end the eight-month-long war is continuing.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also said that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has given his government greater authority to pursue peace negotiations.

Trump, meanwhile, has sent mixed signals about the possibility of an agreement. He has described the talks as “going fine” but has also called them “not very reliable”.

The US president has repeatedly suggested that Washington could launch fresh strikes against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.

Iranian officials have said they are willing to return to negotiations if their conditions are met. However, they have also warned that the country is prepared to respond more strongly if the US or Israel launches another military attack.