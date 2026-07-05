US President Donald Trump has offered to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine after holding a long phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The nearly 90-minute call came just days before world leaders will gather in Ankara for the NATO summit, where the war is expected to remain one of the biggest issues on the agenda.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the conversation focused mainly on the Ukraine conflict. He described the discussion as “businesslike and quite constructive” and said both leaders spoke about possible ways to bring the fighting to an end, reported Al Jazeera.

According to Ushakov, Trump once again expressed his willingness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict. “The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis,” Ushakov said.

Russia said that any settlement should come through political and diplomatic talks while respecting what Moscow called its “fundamental approach” to the conflict, as reported by Al Jazeera.

What did Trump and Putin discuss?

The Kremlin said Putin used the call to describe Russia’s view of the battlefield. Ushakov claimed the Russian military was making steady gains and capturing more territory. He said Putin told Trump that Russian forces were “confidently advancing, liberating one locality after another.”

One of the biggest points of disagreement remains the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka. Russian military commanders informed Putin on Friday that their troops had taken control of the strategic city in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine rejected that claim. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s General Staff said Ukrainian forces still held the city and dismissed Russia’s announcement.

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Ushakov also accused Ukraine and several European countries of trying to prolong the conflict. He claimed Kyiv and its allies wanted to escalate the war and referred to Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russian oil-related facilities, which have caused fuel shortages in parts of Russia.

The Kremlin said that Trump informed Putin that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue efforts to broker a peace agreement. According to Ushakov, both officials remain ready to travel to Moscow if needed.

He added that the US’ diplomatic efforts had slowed in recent weeks because the nation had focused much of its attention on the conflict involving Iran.

What role could NATO summit play?

Trump also held a separate conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed the situation across the nearly 1,200-kilometre front line, where intense fighting has continued despite repeated diplomatic efforts.

After the call, Zelenskyy expressed hope that peace remained possible if international partners stayed committed. “There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He also said both leaders agreed to continue their discussions during the NATO summit in Ankara, which begins on July 7. Heads of state from all 32 NATO member countries, including Trump, are expected to attend the two-day meeting.

Military operations on the ground have changed little in recent months. Both Russia and Ukraine rely heavily on drones, making it difficult for large military vehicles to move freely and increasing losses on both sides.

In June, Zelenskyy publicly invited Putin to hold a direct one-on-one meeting, but the Russian president declined the proposal, reported Al Jazeera. The Kremlin said Putin also spoke about the conflict involving Iran during his conversation with Trump. According to Ushakov, the Russian leader expressed hope that American diplomatic efforts in the region would help produce “mutually acceptable long-term solutions” on major issues.