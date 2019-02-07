Trump now says he wants more legal immigration

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 5:34 AM

Asked Wednesday during a meeting with regional reporters whether the line represented a change in policy, Trump said it did.

President Donald Trump says he’s now in favor of more legal immigration because of economic gains on his watch. Trump raised eyebrows in his State of the Union speech when he said he wanted people “to come into our country in the largest numbers ever, but they have to come in legally.”

His policy positions to date do not reflect that wish.

That’s according to a transcript tweeted by a reporter from The Advocate, Louisiana newspaper, in which Trump is quoted saying: “I need more people coming in because we need people to run the factories and plants and companies that are moving back in.”

