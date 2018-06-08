​​​
  3. Trump Kim summit: North Korean leader expected to land at Singapore’s Changi airport on Sunday

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to fly into Singapore's Changi airport on Sunday ahead of a high-stakes summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning of the trip said on Friday.

By: | Singapore | Published: June 8, 2018 4:58 PM
Trump Kim summit,  Kim Jong Un, donald trump,  Singapore, Changi airport, US military aircraft, Paya Lebar air base Talks between the leaders on June 12 are expected to centre on ending the North’s nuclear weapons and missiles programmes in return for diplomatic and economic incentives. (Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to fly into Singapore’s Changi airport on Sunday ahead of a high-stakes summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning of the trip said on Friday. Pictures of U.S. military aircraft at nearby Paya Lebar air base, including a white-topped helicopter commonly used for transporting high-ranking U.S. officials, were published in a newspaper on Friday. Talks between the leaders on June 12 are expected to centre on ending the North’s nuclear weapons and missiles programmes in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.

Changi airport directed Reuters’ query to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. The Aviation Authority did not immediately have comment. Neither delegation has made its travel plans public.

