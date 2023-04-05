Trump Indictment: ‘Not guilty’, says ex-US president – Key takeaways from court proceedings

The Trump tempest has literally jolted the landscape of American politics as for the first time in history a former US president is undergoing arraignment. He surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and appeared in court as a criminal defendant. Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury on charges of paying hush-money to two women, including a porn performer, who claimed to have had sexual encounters with him, during the peak of 2016 presidential election.

Donald Trump, who is a 2024 presidential candidate, firmly said that he is “not guilty” during a historic appearance before a judge. He has become the first US president ever to face criminal charges.

Here are major takeaways of Trump’s day in court:

Hush money case

The hush-money payments case is related to 2016 presidential election. Trump was slapped with a 34-count felony indictment. According to prosecutors, Trump tried to influence the 2016 presidential election by suppressing information that could have tarnished his image during the electoral campaign.

Trump in courtroom

YTrump was briefly seen outside the district attorney’s office, where he surrendered to authorities. Inside the courtroom, Trump sat at the defence table with his lawyers. He glanced at photojournalists who were present in the courtroom and snapped his photos.

During the court proceeding, he looked calm. Briefly speaking in the court, he told the judge that he was not guilty. Todd Blanche, Trump’s lawyer, said “Trump is quite upset and believes that injustice is happening in the courtroom.”

Court warnings

The judge did not put a gag order, however Trump was warned to avoid making any inflammatory comments that could cause civil unrest. As per American law, Trump could face a maximum of four years in prison if he is convicted of any one of the 34 felony charges.

Trump decries charges against him

Denouncing criminal charges against him in connection to hush money payments made to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election, Trump said the US has now become a “failing nation” where the “radical left lunatics” want to interfere with the elections by using law enforcement.

As Republican president, he ruled the country for four years till January 2021. Addressing his supporters, Trump said: “The only crime that I committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

Trump’s arraignment divides American lawmakers

Donald Trump’s arraignment seemed to have widened the political divide as mud slinging is going on between Republicans and Democrats. On the one hand, Republican lawmakers rallied behind Trump alleging the entire kerfuffle is not but only “political prosecution”, on the other hand Democrats categorically said that there is enough evidence to put him on trial. It looks that swords have come out from both sides and it is unlikely that there could be a meeting ground between the Democrats and Republicans in the coming days ahead of the next presidential elections.

With inputs from PTI/AP