US President Donald Trump said on Monday that there was “positive momentum” towards ending the war with Iran after meeting Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the White House. His remarks pushed oil prices lower, with Brent crude falling nearly 6% and continuing to decline after the market closed.

Trump said he had an “excellent conversation” with the Qatari prime minister, who has played a key role in mediating the conflict. He added that the two had discussed several issues related to Iran.

“I had an excellent conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that “much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

ALSO READ Crude oil prices fall 4% as Trump signals US could avoid fresh strikes on Iran

The meeting was Trump’s first with a foreign leader since his Republican Party suffered major losses in the US midterm elections.

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In the weeks before the elections, there was speculation that the US could launch fresh strikes against Iran soon after the voting. Trump had also hinted at the possibility of resuming military action, while Tehran warned that it would respond by targeting US and Israeli interests.

However, the President has since played down the chances of fresh attacks, although he has not completely ruled them out.

“We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected,” Trump said in his latest post.

He also repeated that the US military remained “locked and loaded”, but said further strikes were “quite unlikely” because key US allies in the Gulf preferred the current situation.

Iran rejects claims of peace talks as strikes continue

Despite Trump‘s comments, Iranian officials have shown little willingness to ease their position towards Washington.

Iran’s top security official, Mohsen Rezai, criticised the US in a post on X late Monday, saying Washington was behaving like a desperate gambler.

“The US flails like a desperate gambler,” Rezai wrote, telling Washington to “fold your hand. Stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks.”

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also accused Israel of pushing the US further into the conflict.

In a post on X, he said that “unless Washington drops the ‘Israel First’ mindset, America and its allies are headed straight for a dark age.”

A senior Iranian security official also told state media that Tehran had no plans to negotiate unless Washington took practical steps to meet seven conditions laid out in a June interim agreement.

Meanwhile, military strikes inside Iran have continued, according to Iranian authorities, although the US military has not publicly acknowledged the reported attacks.

Meanwhile, Trump has acknowledged that the unpopular war with Iran played a role in the Republican Party’s poor performance in the US midterm elections.

The conflict has added to concerns about rising prices in the American economy, including fuel costs, putting pressure on the administration.

Why did oil prices fall?

Oil prices dropped sharply on Monday after Trump indicated that fresh US strikes against Iran were unlikely if diplomatic efforts continued.

Brent crude futures settled at $92.57 a barrel, down $5.75 or 5.85%. Prices continued falling after the settlement and were last down by more than $7 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $86.85 a barrel, losing $3.98 or 4.38%. They also extended their losses after the market closed, falling by more than $5.

The decline followed an already difficult week for oil markets. Brent crude had fallen 16% last week, marking its biggest weekly drop since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump’s comments raised hopes that the conflict could ease and that oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz would face fewer disruptions.

Oil market faces supply glut despite Middle East tensions

Apart from developments in the Middle East, concerns about rising oil supplies and weaker demand have also added pressure on prices.

The global oil market is showing signs of moving towards excess supply as high prices weigh on demand, according to analysts.

JPMorgan estimated that the global oil surplus stood at around 1.4 million barrels per day in October.

A Reuters survey also found that oil production by the 11 members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose by 1.38 million barrels per day in October compared with the previous month, reaching 22.87 million barrels per day.

The increase was mainly driven by higher output from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq, despite continued restrictions on exports.

Gulf countries push for diplomatic efforts

While Trump has expressed hope for an end to the conflict, countries in the Gulf have continued to call for diplomatic efforts to prevent the crisis from spreading.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister and his Omani counterpart spoke over the phone on Monday. Both stressed the need to continue diplomatic efforts to contain the regional crisis and protect maritime security and important shipping routes, Saudi state media reported.

Qatar has also played an important role in efforts to mediate between the sides. However, senior US and Gulf officials have expressed doubts about the chances of reaching an immediate agreement.

Meanwhile, Iraq has reached an understanding with the US to allow its oil exports to pass through the Strait of Hormuz using a shipping route near Oman.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein disclosed the development in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday.