US President Donald Trump bought between $1 million and $5 million worth of Nvidia shares shortly before his administration reversed a Biden-era rule restricting exports of advanced American artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, according to an analysis of his financial disclosures.

The timing of the investment has raised questions about a potential conflict of interest, as the policy reversal opened the door for Nvidia to expand sales of its AI chips to China.

An analysis by anti-corruption group DeKleptocracy found that Trump’s public financial disclosures showed an Nvidia stock purchase valued between $1,000,001 and $5 million in May 2025, a day before the administration changed the export policy. The findings were reported by The Guardian on November 13.

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The disclosures establish the timing and reported value of the transaction but do not show that Trump’s investment influenced the administration’s decision. Trump also purchased shares in other major technology companies, including Apple, Meta and Microsoft, according to the analysis.

How did Trump’s Nvidia investment coincide with the China policy change?

The controversy centres on the Biden administration’s Artificial Intelligence Diffusion Framework, also known as the AI Diffusion Rule. Introduced in January 2025, the framework aimed to regulate exports of advanced American AI chips and computing technology to countries considered national security risks, including China.

The restrictions affected Nvidia’s ability to sell some of its advanced processors to the Chinese market. China had been an important market for the company, accounting for about a quarter of its sales between 2010 and 2022, according to Financial Times data.

In May 2025, the Trump administration rescinded the Biden-era framework before it could fully take effect. The move changed the rules governing exports of advanced American AI chips to international markets, including China.

Trump’s financial disclosures showed an Nvidia stock purchase worth between $1 million and $5 million a day before the policy reversal. The Guardian reported that Nvidia’s share price rose after Trump announced the decision.

The DeKleptocracy analysis also examined Trump’s wider trading activity in the AI sector. It identified 53 Nvidia investments in 2025 and around 2,100 trades involving 68 AI-related companies during the year.

According to the group:

1,143 trades involved companies in the semiconductor, cloud computing and AI model sectors.

159 trades took place within three days of important policy decisions.

Another 208 trades occurred within seven days of such decisions.

These figures are based on publicly disclosed financial transactions. They do not establish that Trump personally made every investment decision or that the trades were linked to government policy.

Did Trump buy more Nvidia shares after easing chip export rules?

The scrutiny also extends to another major decision involving Nvidia’s access to China. In December 2025, Trump announced that Nvidia would be allowed to sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China. The US Department of Commerce approved the move in January 2026, reported The Guardian.

The H200 is a powerful AI processor. The decision attracted criticism from experts who warned that access to the technology could strengthen China’s AI infrastructure. The Council on Foreign Relations warned that allowing the sales could “supercharge” China’s future AI factories.

Trump’s financial disclosures showed at least three Nvidia stock purchases in the days after he announced the H200 decision. Each transaction was valued between $250,001 and $500,000, The Guardian reported.

The DeKleptocracy analysis separately identified 19 AI-related trades on December 9, 2025, the day after Trump’s announcement. These included an Nvidia purchase valued between $5 million and $25 million, according to the group’s examination of the disclosures.

The group also identified other transactions around major policy announcements. It said Trump sold stakes in 15 AI companies through 121 trades on October 9, 2025, a day before he threatened China with tariffs.

The findings have raised questions about the overlap between Trump’s financial interests and government decisions affecting the technology industry. However, the disclosed transactions do not establish that the President used his position to influence stock prices or export policy.

What White House said about Trump’s investments

The White House has previously defended Trump’s investment portfolio, saying independent financial institutions manage his holdings.

In October 2026, spokesperson Davis Ingle told Reuters that independent third-party financial institutions manage the President’s investments and replicate recognised market indexes, including the Schwab 1000.

“All investment decisions are made entirely by independent managers,” Ingle told Reuters. “There are no conflicts of interest,” Ingle said.

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Reuters reported the comments on October 8, when Trump’s financial disclosure showed that he had bought up to $1.6 million and sold up to $1 million in Nvidia stock during August 2026. The disclosure became public as Trump prepared to award Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang the National Medal of Science.

The latest findings have emerged amid wider scrutiny of Nvidia’s relationship with the US government and its access to the Chinese market.

DeKleptocracy argued that discussions about possible foreign influence over Nvidia’s access to China should also examine the President’s financial interests. The group wrote, “While the country debates how a possible Chinese spy may have manipulated White House policy for one AI company, it must grapple with how Trump’s corruption may have motivated him to deliver the entire AI industry’s technology to China.”

The allegations involving possible foreign influence have not been established as fact. Similarly, the financial disclosures do not prove that Trump changed export rules to benefit his investments.