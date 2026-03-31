US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a sharp message to countries that stayed out of the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, urging them to secure their own energy supplies amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks come as the ongoing conflict continues to unsettle global markets and disrupt key oil routes.

Targeting allies such as the United Kingdom and France, Trump criticised their lack of involvement and suggested they should rely on American oil or take matters into their own hands to access fuel supplies affected by the crisis.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because ‌of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., ⁠we have ⁠plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go ⁠to ‌the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” Trump said in a ‌Truth Social post.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight ‌for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.

“The hard part is ⁠done. Go get your own oil!”

He also took aim at France for restricting the use of its airspace for military logistics supporting Israel, further highlighting tensions among Western allies.

Israel-France defence ties hit amid rising tensions

The geopolitical strain has also impacted defence relations, with Israel reportedly halting defence ties with France, citing what it described as a “hostile attitude.” According to reports, the move reflects growing tensions following decisions taken by Paris during the conflict.

Sources indicated that Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the suspension, though such a step would require backing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Officials suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to allow US military aircraft to transit its airspace was a key trigger for the decision.

The development adds to broader disagreements within Europe, as several nations distance themselves from direct involvement in the conflict.

Italy, Spain signal reluctance as divisions widen

Italy has also pushed back against US military operations linked to the conflict. Defence Minister Guido Crosetto reportedly denied the use of a key airbase after discovering flight plans involving US military assets, citing lack of prior authorisation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had earlier emphasised her country’s stance, saying, “We’re not at war; we don’t want to go to war,” as quoted by Politico.

Similarly, Spain has maintained its opposition to the conflict. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez reiterated his government’s anti-war position, stating, “This government is consistent in its principles and values: No to war.”

The widening divide among Western allies underscores the broader geopolitical fallout of the Iran conflict, with disagreements over military involvement, energy security, and diplomatic strategy continuing to shape global responses.