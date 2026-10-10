US President Donald Trump said Russia has agreed to supply diesel to the US and global markets to help bring down fuel prices. His administration has also temporarily eased sanctions on Russian fuel, reversing a measure aimed at cutting Moscow’s income from its war against Ukraine.

Trump announced the decision on Friday, October 9, after a “successful discussion” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agreement comes as diesel prices remain near record highs in the US, putting pressure on farmers, truckers and businesses that depend on the fuel.

The high prices are also a political concern for Trump’s fellow Republicans ahead of the November 3 congressional elections. The elections will decide whether the party can retain its narrow control of Congress.

Diesel prices fell after the announcement, but analysts warned that the deal might not be enough to keep fuel prices down for long.

Trump says Russia will supply more diesel

In a social media post, Trump said he had a “highly successful” discussion with Putin and that Russia had agreed to immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to US and global markets. This is equal to about 2.25 million barrels of fuel.

For comparison, the US exports around 1.5 million barrels of diesel every day. After the call, Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy for Putin, praised cooperation between Russia and the US in a post on X.

Dmitriev had asked US officials during a visit to Washington last month to grant licences allowing all major Russian oil companies to export diesel to the US market, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Trump also said Russia would supply another 500,000 tons of diesel in November, followed by a further 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.” He added that more supplies would follow, depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries, some of which have been damaged by Ukrainian attacks.

US lifts sanctions on Russian diesel imports

The US Treasury Department issued a licence allowing Russian diesel imports until April 7. The decision temporarily eases restrictions imposed by Washington in October 2025 on Russian oil companies over Moscow’s war against Ukraine, which began in 2022.

The sanctions were intended to cut Russia’s oil revenues and limit the money available to Putin’s government to continue the war. Allowing Russian diesel exports could bring Moscow billions of dollars in additional revenue.

Zelenskyy calls it a ‘weak decision’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the decision, which was announced while a Ukrainian delegation was in the US to discuss ways to end the war.

He called it a “weak decision on the part of strong partners” and warned that easing restrictions on Russia would not help bring peace.

“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

The decision also drew criticism from US lawmakers, including Republican Representative Don Bacon. He argued that Washington should use the sanctions recently passed by Congress to put more pressure on Moscow instead of easing existing restrictions.

“Now is the time to use those sanctions to squeeze Putin’s war machine, not reward a dictator by putting more money in his hands while he continues targeting and killing Ukrainian civilians,” Bacon said on X.

The US imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies in October 2025 over Moscow’s war against Ukraine, which began in 2022. Allowing more Russian diesel sales could provide Moscow with billions of dollars in revenue, potentially helping Putin continue the war.

Analysts doubt the deal will bring lasting relief

Oil market analysts said the agreement was unlikely to bring diesel prices down for an extended period. Rory Johnston, an oil market researcher and founder of CommodityContext.com, dismissed the deal in a post on X.

“I cannot overstate how much of a nothing burger this is,” Johnston said. He added that Russia normally exports much larger volumes of diesel when its refineries are not under attack.

Jim Mitchell, an analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said the agreement could provide some additional supply but would not solve the wider problem. “It’s clearly not a fix, but another stream to aid a very tight diesel market,” Mitchell said.

Diesel prices, which play a major role in inflation because the fuel is widely used to move goods and operate machinery, have risen sharply since the US and Israel launched the war with Iran on February 28.

Prices are up 70% since the war began, according to the report. The conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine have added to a severe global fuel supply shortage, pushing the average US diesel price to $6.28 a gallon on Thursday, according to the AAA motorist group.

Prices have remained high despite two recent steps by Trump to increase supplies. His administration has pressured allies to release emergency fuel reserves and expanded access to tax-exempt red-dyed diesel, which is generally used in farm equipment.

Following the announcement of the Russian supply deal, US diesel futures fell almost 5% and were trading at $4.64 a gallon.

Trump said lowering fuel costs for key groups of American consumers remained a priority. “Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority,” he said.

Trump administration weighs steps to control diesel prices

The administration is also considering measures to increase domestic fuel production and reduce prices.

Three industry sources said earlier on Friday that Trump would issue a directive in the coming days asking some US department heads to find ways to control diesel prices.

The directive could take the form of a presidential memo. It would ask officials to look for ways to bypass local and state regulations that restrict energy production.

The administration is also considering using the Cold War-era Defense Production Act (DPA) to increase the production of oil and fuel.

The law gives the president powers to support the production of critical materials. Under the DPA, the government can authorise loans or loan guarantees backed by the US to expand domestic manufacturing. It can also require companies to give priority to government contracts for essential goods.

The White House has been examining how the law could help expand US oil refining capacity as the war with Iran exposes the country’s vulnerability to supply disruptions and sudden price increases.

Refinery expansion could take years

The administration’s efforts to increase domestic fuel production come as industry executives push for a focus on improving existing facilities rather than building new ones.

Last month, refining executives told administration officials that federal funding would be better spent making existing refineries more efficient or expanding their capacity.

They argued that financing a completely new refinery would be more expensive and take years to complete. The administration is weighing these options as it looks for ways to increase diesel supplies and bring down prices amid the ongoing global fuel shortage.