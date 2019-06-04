Trolling galore: Trump gets heavy dose of Brit wit and humour on London visit

Thousands of people protested in central London's Trafalgar Square against US President Donald Trump's Britain visit. Protesters trolled the US president by flying a giant inflatable blimp depicting Trump as a sneering baby in a diaper. The blimp flew outside the British parliament as Trump held talks with Theresa May. The protesters used a dose of sarcasm and wit to take digs at President Trump. Some of the placards read: "Trump stay out! We are quite capable of cocking up our own politics", "Free Melania!" and "Lock him in the tower". Trump baby blimp takes off in London. pic.twitter.com\/xsiXK8p94I \u2014 Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 4, 2019 Here are 5 unique forms of protest that were witnessed against Trump: 1) At the Trafalgar square, protesters put up a large robot of Trump sitting on a golden lavatory with his trousers around his ankles. The robot kept saying "You\u2019re fake news! I\u2019m a very stable genius!". The robot was designed by US science writer and dinosaur expert Don Lessem. Lessem spent $25,000 of his own savings for it, according to a report in the Independent. They love you in England @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com\/7nt0DXoZjt \u2014 Mark Stern (@mfstern) June 4, 2019 2) Eleven women dressed in red cloaks and white wimples as characters from Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale stood in silent protest outside the National Gallery. 3) Protesters flashed a huge image of approval ratings in the UK between Trump and former president Barack Obama. While Trump has the support of only 21%, Obama is still popular among 72%. Hi @realDonaldTrump. Just so you know, you\u2019re wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD! People REALLY don\u2019t like you (though they love @BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London. #TrumpUKvisit pic.twitter.com\/oT332Fd6fE \u2014 Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019 4) The anti-Brexit group 'Led by Donkeys' tweeted an image of a ball cap with the name of the US Navy ship named after late Republican Sen. John McCain on the side of Madame Tussauds in London. 5) Climate change activists took part in the protests wearing globes as headgear and carrying placards that read "A World of reasons to resist Trump." On Tuesday, Trump addressed a breakfast meeting with business chiefs alongside May at the start of the second day of his three-day state visit to the UK during which he asked the outgoing British Prime Minister to "stick around" and see a new trade deal through. "I think we will have a very, very substantial trade deal. This is something you want to do and my folks want to do. Stick around. Let's do this deal," Trump said.