Trolling galore: Trump gets heavy dose of Brit wit and humour on London visit

By: |
Published: June 4, 2019 7:47:56 PM

Donald Trump's UK visit: The protesters used a dose of sarcasm and wit to take digs at President Trump. Some of the placards read: "Trump stay out! We are quite capable of cocking up our own politics", "Free Melania!" and "Lock him in the tower".

Demonstrators take part in an anti-Trump protest in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain. (Reuters)

Thousands of people protested in central London’s Trafalgar Square against US President Donald Trump’s Britain visit. Protesters trolled the US president by flying a giant inflatable blimp depicting Trump as a sneering baby in a diaper. The blimp flew outside the British parliament as Trump held talks with Theresa May.

The protesters used a dose of sarcasm and wit to take digs at President Trump. Some of the placards read: “Trump stay out! We are quite capable of cocking up our own politics”, “Free Melania!” and “Lock him in the tower”.

Here are 5 unique forms of protest that were witnessed against Trump:

1) At the Trafalgar square, protesters put up a large robot of Trump sitting on a golden lavatory with his trousers around his ankles. The robot kept saying “You’re fake news! I’m a very stable genius!”. The robot was designed by US science writer and dinosaur expert Don Lessem. Lessem spent $25,000 of his own savings for it, according to a report in the Independent.

2) Eleven women dressed in red cloaks and white wimples as characters from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale stood in silent protest outside the National Gallery.

3) Protesters flashed a huge image of approval ratings in the UK between Trump and former president Barack Obama. While Trump has the support of only 21%, Obama is still popular among 72%.

4) The anti-Brexit group ‘Led by Donkeys’ tweeted an image of a ball cap with the name of the US Navy ship named after late Republican Sen. John McCain on the side of Madame Tussauds in London.

5) Climate change activists took part in the protests wearing globes as headgear and carrying placards that read “A World of reasons to resist Trump.”

On Tuesday, Trump addressed a breakfast meeting with business chiefs alongside May at the start of the second day of his three-day state visit to the UK during which he asked the outgoing British Prime Minister to “stick around” and see a new trade deal through.

“I think we will have a very, very substantial trade deal. This is something you want to do and my folks want to do. Stick around. Let’s do this deal,” Trump said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Trolling galore: Trump gets heavy dose of Brit wit and humour on London visit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition