Tributes pour in for former US president George HW Bush

Former US president George HW Bush

Tributes have poured for former US president George HW Bush following his death on Friday at the age of 94.

“George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.” — his son, former president George W Bush

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service.” — US President Donald Trump

“I am profoundly grateful for every minute I spent with President Bush and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts.” — former US president Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in the 1992 election.

“We had the chance to work together during the time of enormous changes. And this was a dramatic time which called for huge responsibility from everyone. The result was the end of the Cold War and the arms race… He was a true partner.” — former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

“George H.W. Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. (…) It’s a legacy of service that may never be matched, even though he’d want all of us to try.” — former US president Barack Obama

“President George H.W. Bush’s ethos of public service was the guiding thread of his life and an example to us all. (…) Today Britain remembers a great statesman and a true friend of our country.” — British Prime Minister Theresa May

“I feel privileged to have worked with him, and even more privileged that he became a lifelong friend. He was, quite simply, one of the most deep down decent people I have ever known.” — former British prime minister John Major

“In 1989, at a time of upheaval and challenges, when the blocs were staggering and the decades-long confrontation was beginning to crumble, he bravely seized the opportunity to end the Cold War. He is among the architects of German unity. We will never forget that.” — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

“He was a world leader, who strongly supported the alliance with Europe. Our sympathy to his family and beloved ones.” — French President Emmanuel Macron

“President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn’t unknown. He’s flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara.” — Hollywood action hero and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

“We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush’s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency.” — Apple CEO Tim Cook.