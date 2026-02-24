Violence broke out across parts of Mexico on Sunday after one of the country’s most feared cartel leaders was killed. Highways were blocked with burning cars, businesses were set on fire. In some cities, thick black smoke rose into the sky. In the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, people were told to stay inside. Canadian airlines cancelled flights. The US, India and other countries rushed to issue travel warnings and helpline numbers for their citizens stuck in the country. Here’s what we know so far.

What sparked the violence in Mexico?

On Sunday, Mexican forces carried out a military raid that killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho.” The 59-year-old was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a powerful and violent drug cartel. “El Mencho” had long been one of Mexico’s most wanted men. His group was known for sending fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States. At least 73 people were reported dead in the military operation and the violence that followed. That number includes security forces, suspected cartel members and others.

Where the violence is most dangerous?

The unrest began in the state of Jalisco, where authorities ordered people to shelter in place. That includes Guadalajara and the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta. Torists in Puerto Vallarta described the scene as a “war zone” on social media. Some Canadians said they heard explosions. Many said they had very little information about what was happening outside.

Several embassies also warned of “security incidents” in other areas, including Guerrero (such as Acapulco), Michoacán, Sinaloa (including Mazatlán), Quintana Roo (including Cancun), Baja California (including Tijuana and Tecate) and Nayarit.

Officials said more than 250 cartel roadblocks across 20 states have since been cleared. Still, several states cancelled school on Monday and urged residents to remain indoors.

What about flights?

All international flights to Puerto Vallarta Airport were cancelled on Sunday, 22 February. In a statement posted on X through its official account, @VallartaAirport, the airport said: “The airport is under the protection of personnel from the National Guard (GN) and the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), as part of ongoing coordination efforts with federal authorities.”

“However, by decision of the airlines, today, Sunday February 22, 2026, all international operations and most of the domestic flights have been cancelled.” Passengers arriving at Guadalajara’s international airport on Sunday night were told it was operating with limited staff because of the violence.

In a separate statement on X through @Aeropuerto_GDL, Guadalajara International Airport said that no flights had been cancelled or disrupted. “It is important to clarify that no incidents have been reported inside the facilities, nor is there any risk to passengers, employees, or visitors,” the airport said. “The information and material circulating on social media does not correspond to risky situations within the terminals, but rather to panic among passengers, which has generated perceptions that do not reflect the actual situation at the airports.”

However, according to PAX, two Canadian airlines say they are ready to return to Puerto Vallarta after days of cancelled flights. Air Transat and WestJet both confirmed they will resume flights to and from Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday, February 24. In an email sent late Monday (Feb. 23), Air Transat said it plans to restart its Puerto Vallarta service.

“According to information provided by local authorities, no incidents related to road blockages have been reported in the state of Jalisco since midnight on February 23, and security measures have been reinforced,” the airline wrote.

Meanwhile, several US, Canadian airlines have all cancelled or suspended flights to and from Puerto Vallarta. Some flights to Guadalajara were also affected. US carriers American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have waived change fees for passengers travelling to, through or from Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta over the next few days. Air Canada has cancelled all flights to and from Puerto Vallarta on 23 February.

Airports in other parts of Mexico are working as usual. In the capital, Mexico City International Airport said it is operating normally.

United States: “Code Red” in Jalisco

The U.S. Mission Mexico issued a “Code Red” alert. It urged all US citizens in Jalisco state, especially in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Chapala, to shelter in place until further notice. The alert also covers parts of Baja California, including Tijuana and Ensenada, as well as areas in Colima, Michoacán and Nayarit. The mission also warned against highway travel because of “narco-blockades,” where vehicles are being hijacked and set on fire.

United Kingdom: Avoid all but essential travel

British nationals are being told to exercise extreme caution, stay inside their hotels or homes, and keep checking local media for updates. The FCDO also made it clear that routes to airports, especially in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, are likely blocked or unsafe.

Canada: High degree of caution

Global Affairs Canada has advised a “high degree of caution” for Mexico overall. At the same time, it is warning against all non-essential travel to more than a dozen states, including Jalisco and Nayarit. Major airlines such as Air Canada and WestJet have suspended flights to the affected areas.

India: Shelter and use emergency helpline

The Embassy of India in Mexico has asked Indian nationals to seek shelter and avoid unnecessary movement. It has shared a 24/7 emergency helpline number: +52 55 4847 7539, for citizens who need immediate help. The advisory specifically mentioned risks in Jalisco and Tamaulipas.