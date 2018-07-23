Toronto Shooting LIVE updates: Watch Video | Gunman caught on camera firing bullets, 1 woman dead

Toronto Shooting LIVE. (Photo: Reuters)

Toronto Shooting LIVE: One killed, while a total of 14 victims were shot with a handgun in Canada’s Toronto on Monday. Toronto Police Chief Saunders while addressing the media over the shooting incident said that a total of 14 victims were shot with a handgun. “1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. The suspect is dead (not included in 14 victims total),” according to Toronto Police. Police Chief Mark Saunders while talking about the motive behind the incident said, “It’s not clear what motivated the shooter.” He added that the police is investigating “every possible motive, including terrorism.” Toronto Mayor John Tory has urged people not to draw any conclusions and let police investigate the shooting.

Canadian news agencies have reported that at least 13 people including a child have sustained injuries in Toronto. CityNews.com reported that reports of gunfire in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood began at 10 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Monday). Witnesses said that they heard around 25 gunshots. While the shooter is dead, there are no immediate reports on the extent of wounds suffered by those who were shot by the attacker.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian media had reported Toronto police saying that they are investigating reports of a shooting in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues. 8 people taken to hospital after shooting in Danforth. As per the latest report, while nine people have been shot, the shooter is dead. “At Danforth Av Logan Av Toronto Police responded to a call at 10 pm Sunday July 22/2018. 9 people shot. The shooter is dead,” says Toronto Police on Twitter.

#UODATE @TPSOperations Chief Mark Saunders says 1 female dead, little girl in critical, shooter dead. Detonation was precaution. #Danforthshooting pic.twitter.com/2vxlG8zJT3 — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) July 23, 2018

According to AP, the police is yet to release any confirmed details of the shooting. However, local television station CP24 is showing images of multiple ambulances and other first responders at the scene, with several people being treated by paramedics.

VIDEO: Witnesses describe the chaotic scene on Danforth Av as the man was shooting into various restaurants as he walked along the road. The suspect is dead, 14 victims shot, one woman is dead. Young girl in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/EQnxj4AJ0Y — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

Police spokesman Mark Pugash says it’s too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism, as quoted by Associated Press. According to a Reuters report, the city of Toronto is grappling with a sharp rise in gun violence this year. The number of deaths from gun violence in the city jumped 53 per cent to 26 so far in 2018 from the same period last year, according to police data released last week. The data also showed a 13 per cent rise in the number of shooting. Toronto deployed about 200 police officers from July 20 in response to the recent spate in shootings, which city officials have blamed on gang violence.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh condoled the incident and shared a post on Twitter saying, “My heart breaks for our city of Toronto right now. totally devastated by the news out of the Danforth. our hearts are with all those impacted by the horrific shooting, along with all first responders after this tragic violence.”