Toronto attack: 10 dead, 15 injured as 25-year-old man ploughs rental van through pedestrians, driver arrested; top developments

In the worst incident of mass killing in Toronto’s history, ten persons were killed and 15 others were injured when a man ploughed a rental van through pedestrians in the city’s famous street walk Yonge Street. The incident happened on Monday at around 1:30 pm (local time). Currently, Foreign Ministers of G7 countries are in Toronto for a Summit. The incident took place around 29 km from the city centre where the visiting Ministers were staying.

Top highlights:

1. The suspect, 25, was captured quickly following a brief confrontation with officers a few blocks away from the incident site. He has been identified as Alek Minassian. He hails from the city outskirts Richmond Hill.

2. The Associated Press reported that the incident seemed a deliberate attack. Authorities have so far not disclosed the motive but agreed that it seemed intentional.

3. The man’s van jumped the sidewalk and continued for over 2 km before hitting a bus shelter.

4. During the confrontation, a police official said that when he pointed a gun at the driver and asked him to surrender, he said that he had a gun. Initially, he shouted ‘kill me’ but soon surrendered.

5. Police said that they have cordoned off the area and several city blocks. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has halted the subway service between Sheppard and Finch Stations.

6. Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said that there is no national security concerns and ruled out any terror links in the attack.

7. Police said that the killed is not known to the city police. Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders said that police has no record of Alex in its files. Mark said that the incident appears intentional, adding that all 10 bodies have been recovered by police.

8. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed grief over the incident. He thanked people who first rushed the incident site to help the victims. He said that the government is monitoring the situation very closely.