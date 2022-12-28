Year-Ender | Top world events no one expected in 2022 but made headlines and changed the course of history

As the year 2022 comes to an end, it is safe to say that the world went through a frizzy of events that changed the course of history. No, it wasn’t just grappling with Covid-19, but a flurry of life-changing events out of which a few, the world didn’t see coming. From Russia’s deadly invasion in Ukraine and Sri Lanka’s economic crisis to Britain losing its longest-reigning monarch and gaining its youngest PM Rishi Sunak, here’s a look at the top events of 2022 that shook and also, shaped the world.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine- The deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II

The most important world event that future generations will read about in history books has to be Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine’s growing relationship with the Members of NATO led to Russia launching, what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. What started with multiple air and missile attacks, the war led many parts of the world towards food shortage, supply disruptions, and big price shocks. Even the global economy was weighed down by fears of a potential recession. Nobody thought Ukraine would be able to withstand the Russian attacks, but it fought back with all its strength. Surprising the Kremlin and many other world leaders, Ukraine withstood the initial Russian attacks and then began to even turn back its military forces. However, with the year ending, the Russian president recently expressed his desire to end the war when he said that Moscow is ready to negotiate over Ukraine.

India’s G20 Presidency – Becoming the voice of Global South

India’s G20 presidency has grabbed headlines all over the world. Especially because of the disruption in economies that various countries faced in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war. India positioned itself as the voice of the developing and also less developed countries. India articulated this theme at the G20 summit in Bali as well. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India “will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future.” Before the G20 began, S Jaishankar expressed that the G20 presidency for India is taking place at a very critical stage in international affairs. “In these difficult times, it is therefore particularly important that world leaders focus on the right issues. Issues that especially affect the more vulnerable sections of the world,” he had said. All G7 countries came out in support of India’s presidency and its commitments toward an equitable world.

Death of Queen Elizabeth II – Britain loses its longest-reigning monarch

The world came to a standstill when the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke out. Millions of people in Britain as well as across the world mourned the loss of Britain’s Queen who served for seventy years. Elizabeth II became the Queen after her father King George VI’s death on February 6, 1952, and reigned for seven more years than Queen Victoria did. The Queen was 96 years old. Her son, former Prince of Wales, Charles, who is reportedly 73 years old, then took over as the King. He has been officially named as King Charles III.

Rishi Sunak takes charge as Britain’s youngest PM of Indian descent

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to take charge of the former imperial power. Sunak, 42, a devout Hindu, is the youngest Prime Minister in Britain’s history in 210 years. It was indeed a proud and historic moment, especially for the Indians when Sunak took lead as the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian descent in the UK. The son of a pharmacist mother and a doctor father, Sunak studied at one of England’s most renowned schools, Winchester, and later, Oxford. Sunak married Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy in 2009. The couple has two daughters.

An uprising in Iran – Anti-government protests in decades

This has to be one of the most challenging protests that the Iranian leaders have had to deal with in decades. The protests and demonstrations began in September 2022 when the “morality police” of Iran arrested Mahsa Amini for wearing in an improper way. Amini later died in their custody which angered the people of Iran, especially women. The women across the country openly chopped their hair, uncovered their heads, and burnt their hijabs. As the Iranian leaders blamed the US and Israel for manipulating and creating this chaos, the loud slogans of “Women, Life, Freedom” made their way onto the streets of Iran. By December, the government had started executing people who were seen protesting or allegedly attacking the security forces during demonstrations. Iranian security forces had reportedly killed at least 450 protestors. The continuing protests have led to speculation that Iran might be in the early stages of a revolution that could end the theocratic rule in the country.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis – A country that ran out of money

What started as a fallout of Covid-19, quickly turned into one of the worst economic crises that Sri Lanka observed and the world witnessed. With inflation skyrocketing more than 50%, people were seen struggling and demanding basic necessities like power, food, cooking gas, and fuel. The country didn’t even have enough fuel to run buses, trains, and medical vehicles. People took to the streets and started protesting in Colombo in April. These protests quickly spread across the country so much so that Sri Lanka’s then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. On July 9, 2022, people stormed the gates of Rajapaksa’s home and demanded his resignation. The world watched in shock as people were seen taking a dip in his swimming pool. Rajapaksa has since returned to his home country but the reign is now under Ranil Wickremesinghe who took charge as the new president.

Shinzo Abe assassination – An incident that rocked Japan

Japan is largely a peaceful country. So when the news of its former prime minister Shinzo Abe being shot first broke, the world immediately went into a state of shock. He died in a hospital in July after he was shot twice at a political campaign event in the southern city of Nara. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister who held office in 2006 for a year and then again took charge from 2012 to 2020, before stepping down citing health reasons. The hitman, when taken into custody, had reportedly revealed that Abe was shot because of his grudge against the Unification church or ‘Moonies’, who he believed had links to Abe. People also gave a political twist to the assassination post which the popularity of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also plunged. Kishida had to even shuffle the Cabinet to remove the members who had ties to the religious group.