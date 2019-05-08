Top Democrat in US Senate wants hearings before any impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump

By: |
Washington | Published: May 8, 2019 1:38:41 AM

Battles between the White House and congressional Democrats over documents and testimony related to the Mueller investigation showed no signs of abating.

donald trump twitter, donald trump wife, donald trump age, donald trump net worth, donald trump stock market, donald trump party, donald trump news, donald trump impeachmentPresident Donald Trump. (Reuters)

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday that Congress should thoroughly investigate the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller before deciding whether to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“I believe that we should have hearings. We should thoroughly investigate the Mueller report. We ought to see every aspect of the Mueller report and then we can make a decision,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday sought to slam the door on further investigations of Trump by declaring “case closed” after a two-year probe of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections.

However, battles between the White House and congressional Democrats over documents and testimony related to the Mueller investigation showed no signs of abating.

Some Democratic lawmakers continue to call for Trump’s impeachment. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and longtime Trump critic, called for his impeachment on the Senate floor after McConnell spoke.

She said the Mueller report on Russia’s role in the 2016 election that put Trump in the White House made clear the Republican president tried to obstruct justice.

“We took an oath not to try to protect Donald Trump. We took an oath to protect and serve the Constitution of the United States of America,” she said. “And the way we do that is we begin impeachment proceedings now against this president.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Top Democrat in US Senate wants hearings before any impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition