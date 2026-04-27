A Togo-flagged chemical tanker carrying Indian seafarers was intercepted by the Iranian coast guard near the Strait of Hormuz, with warning shots fired, even as officials confirmed that all crew members are safe.

The vessel, identified as Chiron 7, was sailing near Oman’s Shinas port on April 25 when Iranian forces moved to intercept a group of ships amid heightened tensions in the region. The incident underscores growing risks to commercial shipping in one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors.

What did shipping ministry officials say?

Shipping ministry officials said the tanker had Indian crew on board and was part of a convoy of vessels navigating the area. “This ship, along with a few others, was sailing in the area and the Iranian coast guard asked for the ships to be intercepted, and some warning shots were fired by them,” said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Director, ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.

He confirmed that no injuries were reported. “All Indian seafarers are safe. The ministry is in regular touch with the ministry of external Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders,” Randhawa said.

The shipping ministry also stated that the incident took place near the outer port limits of Shinas. “The vessel was sailing along with other ships when it was intercepted by the Iranian Coast Guard, which fired warning shots. All Indian crew members are safe,” it said.

The development comes days after similar incidents in the region. Iranian forces had fired upon three foreign-flagged vessels last week, two of which had Indian crew on board, while two India-flagged ships were also targeted earlier, forcing them to turn back.