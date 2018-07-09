Titanic survey expedition: Crew of 30 embark upon fascinating journey to world’s best-known shipwreck site

The Titanic, which sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, is considered the world’s best-known shipwreck. Today, more than 100 years after the sinking, the Titanic continues to have a large following.

Thousands of movie buffs were mesmerised by James Cameron’s 1997 tragic drama ‘Titanic’ and his portrayal of the mighty ship. Now, a company named OceanGate Expeditions has commenced its first Titanic Survey Expedition to determine the current condition of the Titanic wreckage. “The exploration team will conduct annual surveys of the wreck in collaboration with scientific and imaging experts from multiple organizations as part of an on-going long-term study to document the current condition of the Titanic maritime heritage site.”

The Titanic, which sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, is considered the world’s best-known shipwreck. Today, more than 100 years after the sinking, the Titanic continues to have a large following. The story of the sinking has been the subject of numerous documentary films, several feature films, and countless articles. Over 2000 people boarded the ship, which was the epitome of luxury and sumptuousness. Reports say that 1,500 people lost their lives and more humans have visited the space than the ship-wreck.

The six-week expedition began from St. John’s, Newfoundland in June 2018 with scientists, content experts, and mission specialists will continue to join the crew in a series of week-long missions. The expedition crew size for each mission is about 30 people, including nine mission specialists, submersible pilots, operations crew and content experts. Qualified individuals join the crew as mission specialists to support the mission by helping to underwrite the expedition and by actively assisting the team aboard the submersible and the ship in roles such as communications, navigation, sonar operation, photography, and dive planning, according to OceanGate.

According to the company, the Titanic Survey Expedition will conduct an annual scientific and technological survey of the wreck with a mission to “Create a detailed 3D model of the shipwreck and portions of the debris field using the latest multi-beam sonar, laser scanning and photogrammetric technology. Supplement the work done on previous scientific expeditions to capture data and images for the continued scientific study of the site. Document the condition of the wreck with high-definition photographs and video. Document the flora and fauna inhabiting the wreck site for comparison with data collected on prior scientific expeditions to better assess changes in the habitat and maritime heritage site.”