Titanic II to sail in 2022 on same route as original ship: All you need to know

A massive functional replica of the ill-fated Titanic, the 1912 luxury liner, who’s maiden-voyage sinking inspired James Cameron’s action-packed 1997 romance-drama “Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio — will set sail along its original route with thousands of passengers. The film became is the third-highest-grossing movie of all time.

The original Titanic, which was once the largest vehicle ever built, sunk after hitting an iceberg and killed more than 1,503 people in April 1912.

Now a full-sized replica of the ship, called as Titanic II, is set to sail and show this generation what was the aura of the Titanic ship. Termed as the successor of the original ship, Titanic II will retrace the original route across the Atlantic in 2022. It will carry nearly the exact number of passengers and crew members as the historical ship did. Reportedly, there were 2,400 passengers then and 900 crew members. Even the ticket system will also be like the original ship with first, second and third-class bookings.

According to several media reports, Titanic II is outfitted exactly like the ill-fated luxury liner with the same cabin layouts. However, it is equipped with additional modern safety features like more lifeboats and modern navigation, radar equipment, to avoid an incident of the past.

Australian based company Blue Star Line is constructing the Titanic II in China after a long-running financial dispute held up the project for several years. The replica is being built in China rather than the original shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland after a financial fight delayed the project, The New York Post reported.

Reportedly, the ambitious project will approximately cost $500 million. Taking the original route, Titanic II will start its two-week maiden voyage from Dubai to Southampton, England, and then on to New York City in the United States, via the Southampton-New York route.

In 1912, the Titanic was glorified as the largest and most luxurious passenger ship in history, sank with over two-thirds of people aboard losing their lives.