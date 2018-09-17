​​​
Time magazine sold for USD 190 million to couple

The iconic news magazine is being sold for USD 190 million to Benioff, one of four co-founders of Salesforce, a cloud computing pioneer.

By: | Washington | Published: September 17, 2018 9:14 AM
Time Magazine is being sold by Meredith Corp to Marc Benioff, a co-founder of Salesforce, and his wife. (Reuters)

Time Magazine is being sold by Meredith Corp to Marc Benioff, a co-founder of Salesforce, and his wife. The Wall Street Journal reported that the iconic news magazine is being sold for USD 190 million to Benioff, one of four co-founders of Salesforce, a cloud computing pioneer. The sale is occurring nearly eight months after Meredith Corp. completed its purchase of Time Inc. Meredith, the publisher of such magazines as People and Better Homes & Gardens, had put four Time Inc publications up for sale in March. Negotiations for the sale of the three other publications — Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated — are continuing.

