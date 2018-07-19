Time Magazine at it again! This time morphs Donald Trump into Vladimir Putin on its cover

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin morphed.

The Time magazine has once again grabbed the limelight for its provocative photo illustration of President Donaldo Trump on its cover. But this is not it. The cover picture of POTUS has been morphed into the Russian President Vladimir Putin. The magazine has tweeted the graphic of the cover on its official account. In the Time’s cover, Trump’s distinctive blonde hair, wispy eyebrows have been amalgamated with Putin’s blue eyes and nose.

The stunning photo illustration, by visual artist Nancy Burson, “is meant to represent this particular moment in US foreign policy, following the pair’s recent meeting in Helsinki, Finland,” Time said in a statement.

TIME’s new cover: Trump wanted a summit with Putin. He got way more than he bargained for https://t.co/sUu9gGKmmP pic.twitter.com/qq6iOjlis1 — TIME (@TIME) July 19, 2018

Along with the still image for the July 30 issue, Burson created a video image as well, which morphs back and forth between the two presidents of Russia and the US.

However, this is not the first time the Time magazine has done something like this. Earlier, last month, Time used the US President in another image on its cover, when the Trump administration’s policy that separated families crossing the US border was dominating the headlines.

In that photo illustration, the towering figure of Trump looms over a sobbing child, who is the subject of a now-iconic photograph taken by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer John Moore.

The illustration read: “Welcome to America.” Use of the photo of the child generated controversy as well, after it was revealed that the 2-year-old Honduran girl had not been separated from her mother at the border.