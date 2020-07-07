  • MORE MARKET STATS

TikTok’s pulling out of Hong Kong after Chinese law controversy

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:02 AM

ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok declared it will remove its app from Hong Kong mobile stores in coming days, becoming the first internet service to withdraw from the city after Beijing enacted sweeping powers to crack down on national security threats.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told Fox News "we're certainly looking" at a ban on Chinese social media apps including TikTok.

That announcement comes as the Chinese-owned service itself comes under fire in the U.S. for censoring content and controlling a wide swath of American users’ data. On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told Fox News “we’re certainly looking” at a ban on Chinese social media apps including TikTok.

ByteDance, the world’s most valuable startup, operates some of the most popular social media platforms on both sides of the Pacific. TikTok is now the video destination of choice for more than 100 million mainly younger Americans, while its Douyin and Toutiao services are major entertainment and news venues for a similar number of Chinese. TikTok said its Hong Kong exit could occur within days.

“In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” a spokesperson for the service said.

TikTok’s departure could augur an exodus of social media companies. Its proclamation comes after internet giants from Facebook Inc. to Google and Twitter Inc. voiced opposition to national security legislation that grants the Hong Kong government sweeping powers to police the online and public spheres. The U.S. companies said they won’t process data requests from the city’s government amid concerns the new security law could criminalize protests.
Sensor Tower data showed that as of September 2019, TikTok had about 1.8 million downloads in a city of 7.4 million people.

