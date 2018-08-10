Tibetans ready to be part of China, says Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama (AP)

Tibetans are ready to be a part of China if guaranteed full rights to preserve their culture, the Dalai Lama said on Friday. “Tibetans are not asking for independence. We are okay with remaining with the People’s Republic of China, provided we have full rights to preserve our culture,” the 83-year-old spiritual leader said at “Thank You Karnataka” event here in the city.

Organised by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the event was a part of “Thank You India – 2018” held by the Tibetan community across India to mark 60 years of its exile in the country.

“Several of Chinese citizens practising Buddhism are keen on Tibetan Buddhism as it is considered scientific,” the Nobel laureate said.

Born in Taktser hamlet in northeastern Tibet, the Dalai Lama was recognized at the age of two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso. He fled to India from Tibet after a failed uprising against the Chinese rule in 1959.

China annexed Tibet in 1950, forcing thousands of Tibetans, including monks, to flee the mountain country and settle in India as refugees. Since then, India has been home to over 100,000 Tibetans majorly settled in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh among other states.