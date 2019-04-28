Three security personnel killed, 1 injured in IED blast in Pakistan

By: |
Peshawar | Published: April 28, 2019

ied blast, ied blast peshawar, naxal wadi blast peshawar, minor dead ied blast paskistanImage for representational purposes. (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

Three security personnel were killed in an IED blast at a check post in Pakistan’s restive northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, police said.

The explosives, which were planted close to the check post in Sheva tehsil of North Waziristan District, went off when the levies personnel reported for duty, eye witnesses said.

One person was injured in the incident that happened on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister K P K Mehmud Khan strongly condemned the blast, saying that the resolve of the government against terrorism can not be suppressed through such acts of cowardice.

