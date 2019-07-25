Three Indian-origin ministers in Boris Johnson’s cabinet; here’s who they are

From left – Alok Sharma, Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak

Conservative leader Boris Johnson was elected on Wednesday to replace Theresa May as the UK prime minister. Three Indian-origin ministers have found a place in the new cabinet. Alok Sharma, Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak have been selected to be part of the UK government.

Both Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak, who is the son-in-law of the celebrated Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy, have been notable members of the “Back Boris” campaign. Sharma, on the other hand, was a junior minister in the May government and has now been given the charge of his own ministry.

The three Indian-origin ministers have been given key portfolios in what is being seen as the most diverse cabinet in British history. Soon after taking office, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his 31-member cabinet on Thursday, naming the members who he hopes will support and help him implement the Brexit plan by October 31 this year.

Theresa May’s cabinet had four Indian-origin faces, which included Rishi Sunak, Sailesh Vara, Alok Sharma and Suella Fernandes.

Rishi Sunak as Chief Secretary to the Treasury

(Image source: Rishi Sunak Facebook)

British MP Rishi Sunak is an alumnus of 2 prestigious universities – Oxford and Stanford. Prior to entering the British Parliament in 2015, Sunak co-founded a 1-billion-pound global investment firm prior. His firm specialised in investing in small British businesses.

Born to a pharmacist mother and father who worked in the National Health Service (NHS), the British MP is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata and was also a part of Theresa May’s government.

Sunak is a Conservative party MP from Richmond and was inducted as the parliamentary under-secretary of state in the ministry of housing, communities and local government after a reshuffle last year in Theresa May’s cabinet.

Priti Patel as Home Secretary

(Image source: Priti Patel Facebook)

Johnson appointed British MP Priti Patel as UK’s Secretary of State for the Home Department. Priti Patel has replaced Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid, who has been appointed as the UK’s first ethnic minority finance minister.

47-year-old Patel was forced to quit in November 2017 as International Development secretary over a scandal for allegedly not disclosing meetings with officials in Israel to the UK foreign office.

And now, with her new appointment, she has once again found her place as one of the senior-most British Indian members of the UK cabinet. She was first elected as an MP almost a decade ago in 2010 from the Witham constituency in Essex.

Alok Sharma as International Development Secretary

(Image source: Alok Sharma Facebook)

Agra-born Alok Sharma is a Conservative Party MP for Reading West and has held the post since 2010. He was the Housing Minister in 2017 and a year later, he was appointed as the Employment Minister in Theresa May’s cabinet. The new International Development Secretary has about 16 years of experience in the banking sector. He will be responsible for British aid promoting development in developing countries.