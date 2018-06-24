This wonder boy may make you forget Messi, Ronaldo: Watch video of 7-year-old on Barca, Madrid radar

Marco Antonio of Brazil (Instagram/ marcoantonionf11)

In a video that has gone viral on social media, which is already gripped by the FIFA World Cup 2018 fever, a boy can be seen showing off exceptional football skills despite his diminutive figure. Marco Antonio Nicoletti Freitas, the seven-year-old from Americana of Sao Paulo in Brazil, was seen not just passing and playing with the ball, but also dribbling with utmost efficiency.

The kid has over two lakh followers on Instagram where his father posts videos captured by him during Marco’s practice sessions. Interestingly, despite being a 7-year-old, the kid is already on the radar of La Liga’s biggest football clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Antonio became an eye candy of South American social media over the last few years, where many named his as the “new Neymar”. In few of the videos featuring him, Antonio was seen drifting past his opponents with ease in below 7 home championships, much like the Argentine superstar.

The tiny Brazilian celebrity, who plays futsal along with football, has also featured in German and local TV shows where he showed off his dribbling skills. On his Instagram account, he proudly displays a photo with Alessandro Rosa Vieira, the world’s all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international futsal matches, and was declared as the best player of FIFA 2004 and 2008 futsal world cups.