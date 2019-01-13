This Instagram star is struggling as her muscles turn to bone

Instagram: Zoe Buxton

Zoe Buxton loves fashion and her pictures show that. But behind those pictures is another story – one which she is not afraid to share. Buxton, who goes by ‘a_littlebitoflife’ on instagram, cannot get dressed by herself, cannot do her hair and cannot move around much.

“It is difficult, don’t get me wrong,” the 27-year-old told BBC News NI.

She adds, “On Instagram there are the poses, everyone knows the poses, but I can’t do any of those so I’m just standing there with my two crutches.”

The 27-year-old Instagram star suffers from a condition called FOP, or Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva which leads to her arms being ‘fixed in place’ and so are her hips. Sometimes she wakes up with her jaw set in place.

The degenerative condition causes her muscles to turn to bone. and affects just one in every million people and her twin star is one of those people too, along with her.

Instagram: Zoe Buxton

But her posts are made effortless, all thanks to her husband Mike, who takes her pictures and helps her get dressed for them as well.

She met her husband through a Facebook game a decade ago, got tied the knot in 2012. “Mike is amazing,” Zoe gushed.

Zoe Buxton who lives in Northern Ireland’s County Antrim, first got to know about her condition when she was a child and broke her leg which became locked in place.

Instagram: Zoe Buxton

Zoe recalled her teenage years and how she ‘was relying on a wheelchair some of the time.’

She had worried about how she was perceived by people but now she tries not to worry.

She told BBC News NI, “Sometimes I worry about my crutches or wheelchair being in the pictures, but people have told me that they don’t see those, they just see the clothes.”

“I also feel like getting up every morning and getting dressed, even if you aren’t doing anything, it is a really important thing for anyone with a life-limiting condition or who finds themselves low quite often.

“Having this to focus on really helps me and I hope it helps someone else out there to see me doing it too.”