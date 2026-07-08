US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an immediate halt to trade with Spain, escalating tensions with the NATO ally over defence spending and differences over the Iran war. The announcement came during the NATO summit in Ankara, where alliance leaders had gathered to discuss security issues and strengthen cooperation.

Trump directed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to stop trade with Spain after accusing Madrid of refusing to support NATO’s new defence spending target of 5% of gross domestic product (GDP), reported Reuters. He also criticised Spain’s position on military cooperation during the Iran conflict. “I don’t want to do any trade with them, alright?” Trump said before turning to Bessent.

BREAKING: President Trump says the US is "cutting off all trade with Spain."



"I don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump says. pic.twitter.com/eN7bbpwWzh — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 8, 2026

“Take it immediately. Don’t even talk to them. They’re hopeless. They’re bad people … They make so much money with us, and we’re going to see that they make a lot less,” he added.

This is the second time Trump has instructed Bessent to halt trade with Spain. He made a similar announcement in March, but trade between the two countries continued without interruption. The latest remarks also came despite European Union trade rules, which require trade negotiations with non-EU countries to be handled by the bloc as a whole rather than by individual member states.

Why Trump halted trade with Spain?

The dispute centres largely on NATO’s defence spending goals. Trump has repeatedly criticised Spain for refusing to commit to the alliance’s proposed target of spending 5% of GDP on defence.

Speaking during the summit, Trump said Spain was not doing enough for the alliance. “Spain doesn’t agree to anything, and you shouldn’t carry them,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sought to ease tensions by pointing out that Spain had increased its military spending. “Spain made a huge step last year,” he said.

However, he also added, “There are still issues we have to solve.”

Trump has also expressed frustration with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after Spain refused to allow the United States to use its airspace or military bases during operations linked to the Iran war.

Spain rejected Trump’s criticism. In a statement, Sanchez’s office said it viewed the president’s comments as “business as usual” and had no plans to change what it described as the “excellent” relationship with the US.

Spanish government added that Spain runs a trade deficit with the United States and said trade between the two countries is driven by private companies rather than governments. It added that, as a member of the European Union’s customs union, Spain cannot negotiate separate trade arrangements with the United States.

What could happen next?

Although Trump has called for an immediate halt to trade, experts say such a move would face legal and practical hurdles, reported Reuters. The United States and Spain jointly operate two important military bases in southern Spain that support naval and air operations. Spanish officials have said there is no indication that Washington plans to reduce its military presence, adding that investment at both bases continues to grow.

Trade experts have also questioned whether the United States can target Spain alone. Jennifer Hillman, a former member of the World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body, has previously said that such action would likely require the president to declare a national emergency and demonstrate that Spain poses a threat to US national security, foreign policy or the economy, reported Reuters.

Despite Trump’s criticism, several American investors continue to view Spain as an attractive market. Investment giant BlackRock recently described Spain as its preferred country for equity investment because of its strong economic growth compared with many other developed economies.

Spain exports products such as olive oil, auto parts, steel, chemicals and wine to the United States. Analysts believe the country’s economy may be less exposed to potential US trade measures than some other European nations, although sectors such as wine have already faced weaker demand in the American market.