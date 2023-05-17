There’s a rise of ‘smile tutors’ in Japan; here’s the reason why

In the wake of the mask-wearing era, a fascinating trend has emerged in Japan. After years of hiding their smiles behind face coverings, some Japanese individuals are seeking out smile tutors to rediscover the art of beaming with joy effortlessly.

With the official advice to wear masks being lifted, many people have found it challenging to readjust to a life without face coverings, admitting that they have forgotten how to smile. Keiko Kawano, a coach at the “smile education” company Egaoiku, noted that the lack of smiling opportunities due to mask-wearing has led to a growing self-consciousness about one’s smile.

Recognizing the importance of facial muscle movement for a genuine smile, Kawano emphasises the significance of consciously smiling for both physical and mental well-being. Egaoiku’s classes have witnessed a significant surge in applicants, with numbers increasing by 4.5 times since the media first reported the forthcoming relaxation of Covid-19 measures.

Also Read Rishi Sunak welcomes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on surprise visit to the UK

The classes, particularly favoured by women, commence with facial stretches to alleviate tension. Participants then hold handheld mirrors at eye level, following Kawano’s instructions to flex different parts of their face until they feel they have reclaimed their authentic, pre-mask smiles. Kawano, known for her appearances on TV and social media, has coached over 4,000 individuals in the art of smiling over the past six years, helping hundreds become certified “smile specialists.” She now oversees 20 trainers who conduct classes across Japan.

This fascinating development follows a previous societal phenomenon in Japan known as “Hikikomori” or “Shut-ins,” where nearly 1.5 million people were reported to be living as social recluses, particularly among the working-age group, as per a government survey. Now, the focus shifts to the quest for rediscovering smiles and reconnecting with a joyful expression after a prolonged period of masked faces.